The 7 best VR headsets

VR headsets offer a completely unique gaming experience by letting users step into a game’s world.

With the release of Half-Life: Alyx in the first quarter of 2020, the number of people in the market looking for a VR headset increased significantly. But finding the best VR headset can be challenging since there are so many different kinds available. There are VR headsets that are compatible with your PC or console, the ones that only require a phone, and standalone VR headsets.

Whether you’re looking forward to losing yourself in Half-Life: Alyx or simply want to enjoy casual VR games, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best VR headsets on the market.

Playstation VR

Image via Sony

If you already own a PlayStation 4, Playstation VR can be considered one of the most complete VR headsets in the market.

It has the largest library of games from Resident Evil 7 to Batman: Arkham VR. The PS VR also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is one of the highest available in the market. Though the lens resolution is a bit lower than its rivals, it’s easy to set up and requires almost no extra effort.

You can also watch movies with PS VR with the “Cinematic Mode.” Be sure to try it out with a 3D movie as well since it’s a much better experience than what you would get in a theater.

HTC Vive

Image via HTC

HTC Vive is one of the more customizable VR headsets in the market. Though these customizations cost extra, they increase the quality of your VR experience. TPCast accessory allows you to go wireless with your Vive and possibly saves you from tripping over cords. Similarly, Vive Trackers can be used to bring a real-life object to one of your games.

You’ll need a PC or a laptop to use HTC Vive and its game library. Though it may not have shiny titles like PlayStation VR, it still has over 380 games at its disposal, which should be enough to provide hours of fun.

HTC Vive also comes with room-tracking and allows you to check what’s going on around you with its pass-through camera. You’ll also need earpieces to use with your HTC Vive since it doesn’t have any built-in audio.

Pansonite 3D VR Glasses

Image via Pansonite

VR headsets are expensive, and the ones in the lower price ranges often fail to deliver the best experience. But the Pansonite 3D VR glasses are one of the few cheap VR headsets that let you taste the true meaning of VR.

The headset comes with its own headphones and can be considered lightweight. The design is also comfortable and doesn’t give you any headaches after prolonged usage.

Of course, drawbacks are imminent with lower price tags and the headset doesn’t come with any remotes. It’s still a great choice to consume VR content and for light gaming, however.

Valve Index VR Headset

Image via Valve

Since the early days of VR, Valve has been hard at work to create both the needed high-quality VR hardware and the games to go along with it.

Valve Index features a tracking technology that was also developed by Valve called “Lighthouse.” Though it can be considered a bit heavier than usual, the headset is durable and has a good build quality. It comes with built-in speakers and comfy cushions to prevent any discomfort that may occur during prolonged usage.

The Index has an LCD panel that can support high refresh rates to go along with your computer’s performance. You don’t have to hold onto Index’s controllers since they can be strapped to your wrists. They can also be adjusted according to your hand shape and have pressure controls for games that support the feature.

Oculus Quest

Image via Oculus

If you don’t have a system to back up your VR headset and want a stand-alone solution, it doesn’t get any better than Oculus Quest.

Oculus Quest has its own ecosystem with over 50 games at its disposal and its library is still growing. As a stand-alone VR headset, it doesn’t have any cables and you can safely play in your designated space with its top-of-the-line sensors.

Its controls are light and seamlessly easy to get used to. You can also play without them with Oculus’ hand-tracking feature in games that support the feature.

HTC Vive Pro

Image via HTC

If you have a powerful gaming PC and want to test the limits of your system, HTC Vive Pro can be a great choice.

Though it costs more than its younger brother HTC Vive, the Vive Pro makes up for it in terms of raw performance. It features two screens that have a resolution of 1440×1600 and offers a 2880×1600 experience. This means all the games you play will look better and sharper while you have a wider field-of-view.

The only downside of this VR headset is that both its controllers and base stations are sold as extra costs. This ultimately bumps up its price tag even higher and may make it a no-go to those on a budget.

Oculus Go VR Headset

Image via Oculus

Regardless of its position in the market, a brand should always have budget options to widen its customer reach. Oculus Go is one of the cheapest options that the company offers and it’s a great option for anyone who wants to dip their toes into the VR world.

Oculus Go is a completely wireless VR headset that has a nice game library. It comes with a 2560×1440 LCD display which nets you 1280×1440 per eye. Overall, the screens have accurate and warm colors.

Aside from gaming, Oculus Go was also marketed towards social usage as well. You can easily create your own flat via Oculus Rooms. Afterward, you may invite your friends and watch or play games together.

The only downside of the headset seems to be the lack of sensors which would allow you to jump or crouch in games. But that’s likely a trade-off anyone would be willing to make considering its price range.