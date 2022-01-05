Intel reveals complete 12th gen core Alder Lake lineup

The next generation of Intel processors is upon us.

During Intel’s press conference at CES 2022, the complete Alder Lake (12th Gen) processor lineup was revealed, featuring 22 Desktop-S processors, nine Laptop-H processors, and three CPU coolers.

When Intel first introduced Alder Lake, the desktop processors intrigued users, thanks to newly introduced hybrid architecture technology, which divides the CPU into two types of cores: performance (P) and efficiency (E).

Performance cores aim to power and tackle tasks like optimizing games and workloads, while efficiency cores are built for everyday tasks, like running various background tasks simultaneously. It was evident, however, that the newly introduced hardware had other segments in mind: laptops and mid-range—which makes up the bulk of sales.

Now that the full Alder Lake lineup has been announced, we now have a clearer picture of the full scope of Intel’s entire 12th generation of CPUs—particularly within the mobile (laptop and notebook) segment, because that’s what’s turning heads.

Image via Intel

The Alder Lake mobile lineup includes three segments: H-series, P-series, and U-series. H-series is geared towards higher-end laptops for gamers and creators, while U-series is developed for portable and ultra-efficiency laptop users, for those constantly on the go. P-series will act as a happy middle ground between the two, capturing performance and portability in a neat package—which might become a sweet spot choice for most consumers.

Image via Intel

At the top end of the next-gen mobile CPU family, we have a pair of 14-core chips that feature six performance and eight efficiency cores, with a max turbo frequency of 5.0Ghz. When put together, these projected numbers are poised to produce performance gains of up to 40 percent vs. gen on gen (H-series), according to Intel. Additionally, it’ll be interesting to see how efficient they are once they’re available for testing.

Image via Intel

Regarding the 22 new desktop processors, models range from a $42 dual-core Celerons to a $489 Core i9 12900—and everything in between.

Core i9: Eight Performance Cores + eight Efficiency Cores

Core i7: Eight Performance Cores + four Efficiency Cores

Core i5: Either 6P+4E, or 6P only

Core i3: Four Performance Cores only

Pentium: Two Performance Cores only

Celeron: Two Performance Cores only

Image via Intel

Additionally, Intel spoke about the currently-in-production 12th Gen Intel Core KS-series Desktop Processor, which boasts a 5.5Ghz single-core turbo right out of the box—poised to ship by the end of this quarter.

Also joining the CPU party includes a set of stock coolers, titled Intel Laminar Coolers, featuring the Laminar RH1 Cooler, a top-tier unit designed for Intel’s top-of-the-line next-gen CPUs, like the Core i9. The Laminar RH1 Cooler boasts 2.6BA near-silent performance and controllable RGB lighting—perfect for keeping decibel and heat levels at bay, all the while displaying cool RGB.

Image via Intel

The 12th generation of Intel’s processors, Alder Lake, is looking promising—especially the mobile segment, given Intel’s claims on performance figures. Additionally, having CPU hardware that’s able to shift between performance (P) and efficiency (E) cores is a welcomed site for users who go all out with their gaming laptops, so that the CPU is able to adapt to the task at hand. All in all, it’s looking like Intel is poised to disrupt AMD’s take on their refreshed Zen 3 Ryzen X3D CPUs.