How to enable two-step verification (2FA) on Xbox

Securing your email and gaming accounts may seem unimportant at first, but it can be vital even if you don’t have anything valuable inside your accounts.

A compromised Xbox account password can lead to more accounts getting hacked on other websites if you’re also using the same email/password combination in each of them. If you aren’t a fan of having a different password for every website you frequently visit, then you’ll need to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to make sure no one gets into your account without your knowledge.

Whenever you try to login from a new device, 2FA login systems will ask for confirmation by sending a code to your phone. Most apps and Xbox do this by sending an SMS or allowing you to generate a unique code also on a separate app on your phone. Setting up 2FA on all the available platforms will allow you to secure your accounts even if they’re breached, which is always helpful since getting any stolen account is usually a hassle.

Here’s how you can set up 2FA for your Xbox account.

