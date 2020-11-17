The highly anticipated PS5 has finally become available for the lucky few who were able to get release day pre-orders around the world.

Sony’s new console offers players an extremely impressive and unique gaming experience that’s superior to anything the company has previously offered. This is due to the top-of-the-line hardware inside the console.

With every console launch, there are always going to be cases of errors as users begin to put the system through specific circumstances they’re yet to face. Some of these issues are incredibly minor and can be fixed by the user, but others are more severe and will require a technician to take a look at the console.

For the smaller issues, such as freezing, slow performance, or unsuccessful loading of games, one thing users can try is clearing the console’s cache. The cache holds a range of temporary files that are created while playing games or navigating the console.

While there’s no option on the console’s user interface to clear the cache right now, similar to the PS4, this can be done manually by the user.

How to clear cache on PS5

First, to force the console to clear the cache, you want to turn it completely off. Make sure that the PS5 isn’t just in rest mode since this won’t work and you’ll endanger your console for file loss or error when continuing this process.

Once you’ve confirmed the console is completely off, go ahead and unplug the power cord from the back of your console.

Give your console some time, between 30 seconds to one minute, before plugging the cord back into your PS5 and turning it back on.

Doing this will see the console delete all the temporary files when the power is disconnected, booting up fresh and possibly solving any issues that the console had been facing.

If you continue to have issues after clearing the cache, you might want to try deleting your game save data since it may be corrupted and causing problems.

Sometimes, in more severe cases where the issue isn’t game-related, a full system restore may be required. First, you should check to see if your System Software is up to date.

One last thing you can do when diagnosing any issues the console is facing is to boot it up in safe mode. In this mode, you’ll be able to navigate through the system, delete files, and fully restore the console.