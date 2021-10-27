Halo Infinite is almost here. After countless delays, the next game in the iconic Halo franchise is slated to release on Dec. 8, 2021. Despite the game’s imminent release, there is still no official download file size. However, even with upgradable storage options, storage capacity has been an issue on the new consoles, with many games surpassing 100GB on SSDs.

On Aug. 8, a leak revealed what might be the Xbox download file size for Halo Infinite. The leak, posted by OSKOOL-G on Twitter, shows Halo Infinite on the Xbox Store with a hefty 97.24GB download size. This may seem massive but makes sense compared to recent releases in the Halo series.

On Xbox, Halo: The Master Chief Collection takes up nearly 104GB of space, while Halo 5: Guardians sits at around 95GB of space. Since there are sure to be new additions and updates made to Halo Infinite, it is likely to pass the 100GB mark. This is also without the missing features at launch, including co-op campaign and Forge mode, which are staples in Halo games.

While the information from the leak is convincing when compared to the other Halo games, the official file size for Halo Infinite has not yet been revealed by 343 Industries or Microsoft.

PC players might have a bit more room on their drives because the Steam page for Halo Infinite suggests only 50GB of storage space in their system requirements. Halo: The Master Chief Collection only needs 56.71GB of space on Steam compared to 104GB on consoles.

No matter the official Halo Infinite download file size, you might have to clear some space on your hard drive to play the game at launch.