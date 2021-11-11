Discord cancels teased NFT integration

After major blowback from users, the company is no longer planning to integrate NFTs into the platform.

After user backlash, Discord has canceled a teased integration with non-fungible tokens, according to a tweet from its CEO.

A few days ago, Discord co-founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted a screengrab of a new integration on Discord’s Connections screen. The integration seemed to allow players to connect their MetaMask and WalletConnect apps with Discord. (Both MetaMask and WalletConnect are cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms.) Citron captioned the tweet “probably nothing,” leading Discord users to believe that the platform was going to roll out cryptocurrency compatibility and the ability to purchase non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

The backlash was swift and strong. Citron’s teaser tweet racked up hundreds of comments, many of which were fans threatening to cancel their Discord Nitro subscriptions and take their business elsewhere. Others were pleas asking for Citron and his company to consider the environmental ramifications of NFT sales and cryptocurrency in general, which has become a hot-button issue in 2021.

Just a few days after his original teaser tweet, Citron posted a response to angry users. He clarified that Discord has “no current plans to ship this internal concept,” seemingly walking back on the teaser. He thanked fans for sharing their thoughts and said that Discord will be focusing on “protecting users from spam, scams, and fraud.”

Fans still weren’t satisfied, with many pointing out that even though NFT integration might not be in the company’s current plans, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future. It remains to be seen if Discord will try anything else related to cryptocurrency in the wake of this backlash.