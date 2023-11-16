Do you need a PS5 to use the PlayStation Portal? – Answered

Sony is getting back into handheld gaming with the release of the PlayStation Portal. Potential customers looking to pick up this Steam Deck-like device might want to know whether or not you need a PlayStation 5 first.

The PlayStation Portal released on Nov. 15, 2023, in the United States and will release worldwide later in 2024. This new handheld gaming device functions like a PlayStation 5 away from home. If you are unsure if you need to purchase a PlayStation 5 before the PlayStation Portal, here’s what you need to know.

Can you use a PlayStation Portal without a PS5?

The PlayStation Portal is closer to an extension of the PS5 than a mobile device | Image via Sony

No, you cannot use a PlayStation Portal without a PlayStation 5. The newly released PlayStation Portal is less like a PSP or PS Vita and more like the Steam Deck released by Steam. So instead of operating independently of your console, the PlayStation Portal is essentially an extension of your PS5.

The PlayStation Portal can play almost all PS5 games with the exception of VR-related titles. Any game that you have already purchased on your main PS5 console can be accessed on the PlayStation Portal to play whenever you are away from your console.

Do you need PS Plus for the PlayStation Portal?

You do not need a PS Plus subscription to use the PlayStation Portal, but not having PS Plus will prevent you from accessing multiplayer games on the go. The PlayStation Portal can also play physical games, although you need to ensure that the physical copy is loaded into your PS5 before you play it.

Related PlayStation Portal bug breaks integral Alan Wake 2 mechanic

The PlayStation Portal works by using the internet to stream games from your PS5 to your mobile device. With the same dual-shock controller attached to your eight-inch screen, all games should function on the PlayStation Portal the exact same, just a bit smaller.

The PlayStation Portal is still a new release and Sony’s first venture into this type of mobile gaming. We will likely hear about updates and a worldwide release later in 2024.