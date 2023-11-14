When does the PlayStation Portal come out?

Handheld gaming continues to be an expanding market and while it’s not the portable PCs we’ve gotten used to seeing thanks to Valve’s Steam Deck, the PlayStation Portal looks to etch its place in the gaming landscape.

This portable handheld device, developed by Sony Entertainment, uses remote play to give players the power of their PlayStation 5 console from anywhere inside their homes. The new accessory has a sleep high-quality screen squished between what looks to be a cut-in-half dualsense controller. It’s quite a striking design.

Of course, if you plan on getting your hands on the PlayStation Portal you’ll want to get in early. So you don’t miss out, here is what you need to know about when and where this handheld will be released.

When does the PlayStation Portal release?

Preorders are now live. Image via Sony

PlayStation’s remote-play handheld, the Portal will launch in some countries including the United States on Nov. 15, 2023. For other countries, the wait will extend into 2024.

The countries that are getting this device first include the United States, the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, according to the PlayStation blog. Pre-orders for these countries are now available.

Elsewhere, Australia has a date for when the PlayStation Portal lands: Feb. 2, 204. All other regions will need to wait for more info before they can set purchasing plans.

We get it, nobody likes waiting, but if you are in a place that won’t be getting the PlayStation Portal until 2024 then the good news is that the first wave of devices should resolve any issues that show up early in other regions, which should eventually provide the best user experience when it finally comes to your location.

If you’re truly desperate, there is always the option to purchase online and import the device, however, we’d suggest taking caution if you choose to do this so you don’t run into any scams.