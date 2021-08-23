Sometimes the icing is the best part of the cake.

When a PC build is complete, the only worry that’s left is to make sure everything around it is helping achieve a more convenient and enjoyable gaming experience. This is where a PC’s accessories come into play.

Stands, racks, mouse pads, chairs, and other accessories offer solutions to many issues that can inconvenience PC gamers. Many of which are affordable and have longer lifespans than a PC itself.

The following items are some of the best PC gaming accessories.

Best headset stand

Image via Gamenote

The Gamenote RGB headset holder is a helpful accessory that functions as more than just storage for a headset. With RGB lighting at its base, this holder can add flair to any gaming setup with minimal effort.

Additionally, this holder proves to be multi-functional with three AC outlets and three USB ports. The extra ports make the Gamenote RGB headset holder a storage solution that can charge phones while functioning as a power strip for other accessories around it.

Best gaming mouse pad

Image via SteelSeries

Almost no one builds or buys an entire PC without considering a mouse pad, and with good reason. There is no bigger buzzkill than not having enough room for mouse movement.

The SteelSeries QcK mouse pad is produced by a trusted brand, comes in various sizes, and is usually below $20. For that kind of convenience and price, it’s difficult to find another accessory that’s will make a gaming experience more enjoyable for such a small investment.

It’s better to have plenty of mouse room that you might not need than to need plenty of mouse room that you definitely don’t have. Avoid coffee spills for the best effect.

Best external cable management solution

Image via Topbooc

Every well-built PC will have solid cable management internally, but rarely are a PC’s cables managed well from the outside. PSUs, monitors, headsets, microphones, and other hardware, peripherals, and accessories add a large amount of wiring to a rig that can muddy what would otherwise be a clean aesthetic.

Topbooc offers a reliable solution to this issue in the form of its cable management kit. The kit comes with four cable sleeves, 100 zip ties, 10 cable clips, and two adhesive cable tie rolls that will make organizing a PC’s space an easy chore.

Best cup holder

Image via Enhance

The best way to avoid accidentally spilling your morning coffee while spam pinging your jungler is to keep it off your desk altogether. The Enhance clip-on desk cup holder is a simple accessory that mounts straight onto any desk surface and provides two compartments for drinks and snacks.

If you accidentally smack the cup holder itself, then you might need a bigger desk.

Best gaming desk

Image via Casaottima

When the flick shots start coming in, a lack of space can hinder the gaming experience. Casaottima’s L-shaped gaming desk solves this issue in more ways than one.

Its L-shaped design features various lengths, starting at 51 inches on either side, with an iron hook for headset storage and a moveable monitor stand. While the stand and hook are nice touches, the sheer amount of space gained by having two sides to the desk is its true benefit. Second or third monitors, peripherals, and extra accessories all have their required room with this desk. It’s normal to want for skill, but an inconvenience to want for space.

Best desk fan

Image via Gaiatop

Sometimes a CPU isn’t the only thing that needs proper cooling. The Gaiatop desk fan is USB powered, has 360-degree swivel, and features three different speed settings to keep your gaming space cool. This accessory is cheap, small, and is particularly useful for gamers in warmer climates.

Best cell phone stand

Image via Omoton

Keeping one’s smartphone out of the way while gaming but still having it in view can be a problem that’s more annoying than it needs to be. Omoton’s cell phone stand can provide a cheap solution.

This stand is compatible with a wide variety of both iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. There isn’t much to say about this product except that it features a 270-degree adjustable rotation, anti-slip design, and has a clean aesthetic so phones can remain in view and out of the way when games get heated.

Best desk storage

Image via Cozywell

For the peripherals and accessories you don’t use often enough, Cozywell’s under desk drawer is a convenient storage solution. The drawer features an adhesive top that sticks to the bottom of any desk, making installation simple.

Its dimensions are 5.9 inches wide, 7.7 inches long, and 2.3 inches high. This size makes it large enough to hold plenty of accessory and peripheral items gamers might need on hand at any given moment, including earphones, extra mice, phones, notepads, pens, or cords.

Best PC controller

Image via Microsoft

It might seem counterintuitive to go out of your way to buy a console controller to use on a PC, but it’s a fact some games are better off played with classic joystick controls. FIFA, the Dark Souls trilogy, GTA V, and all 5,000 Assassin’s Creeds are famous examples of games that are best played with a console controller.

What is considered the best controller mostly comes down to personal preference. If you’re more of an Xbox person, the obvious alternative is the Xbox Wireless controller. The Xbox Wireless Controller, aside from being a preference for some, also has the benefit of seamless integration with Windows 10, so the use of third-party software to connect to a PC, such as DS4Windows, isn’t required.

Best speakers

Image via Bluedee

There will be times in a PC gamer’s life when putting on headphones for a four-hour gaming session doesn’t sound like an ideal option. For these trying instances, speakers play a pivotal role in keeping a casual gaming session relaxing.

The Bluedee computer soundbar is a reliable, high-quality, mid-priced speaker that features 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and AUX plug-in. It’s powered via USB and boasts RGB coloring to help keep your station looking sharp.

While hardware gets you more frames, it’s the accessories around your gaming rig that decide how convenient and enjoyable the average session is. The problems these items solve are mostly uncommon and won’t be factors for every gamer. But where there’s a need for storage, space, alternative audio sources, controllers, or organization, these can potentially function as reasonable accommodations to alleviate those inconveniences.