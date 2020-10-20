Halo Master Chief Collection next-gen upgrade coming Nov. 17

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play all Halo titles on the Xbox Series X/S.

The Halo Masterchief Collection will be upgraded for Xbox Series X/S on Nov. 17, Microsoft announced today. The collection includes six games previously launched in a single integrated experience.

The upgrade will bring 120 FPS support to the campaign and multiplayer modes, split-screen improvements, and will allow the game to run up to 4K on Xbox Series X.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.



✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

The upgrade will be free for existing owners or anyone with Xbox Game Pass. The full collection consists of Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4.

The collection released an optimized version of each game of the Halo franchise over time starting in 2014. The last game to be added to the collection is Halo 4 leading up to the release of Halo Infinite, which was scheduled to launch with the next-gen console but was delayed to 2021.

Halo 4 hasn’t been included in the Halo Masterchief Collection yet and Microsoft hasn’t announced when it will be. Halo 3: ODST was the last title added on Sept. 22.

Halo Infinite will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers will be able to play all of the Halo titles on the next-gen console by next year. The Xbox Series X/S will be launched on Nov. 10.