Halo Infinite players can’t complete the Fracture: Tenrai event pass in week one

Halo Infinite multiplayer’s first seasonal event, Fracture: Tenrai, was released today. But players are already expressing their displeasure about its progression system.

The event has 30 levels of rewards that can be earned via Tenrai-specific challenges, marked with an orange banner on your Challenges tab. But players only have seven event challenges available during the first week. This means they can only get up to roughly 2,000 event XP points, good for about eight levels (if you do all of them), which is less than a third of the entire pass.

What makes this more frustrating is that the event is only available during specific, separate weeks, so the next time players can earn event XP points isn’t until 2022. Additionally, the event challenges are mixed in with the normal weekly challenges, so you have to complete the normal weeklies just to be able to access the event tasks and you can’t use challenge swap tokens (which make up several of the reward tiers in the event pass) to add event challenges to your active weeklies.

On top of that, some players have received event challenges that are hard to accomplish, such as ending an enemy killing spree during a Fiesta match. Players also can’t earn experience just from playing Fiesta matches like they can with normal matches when they earn 50 XP.

Correct, you will not be able to finish all 30 tiers of the Event Pass in week 1. However, Fracture: Tenrai will return five more times throughout the season. Also, while you can use challenge swaps for Event challenges, players can't purchase tier skips for the Event Pass. — Noah Benesch (@Philosohraptors) November 23, 2021

Noah Benesch, a marketing lead for Halo on PC, confirmed on Twitter that you won’t be able to finish all 30 tiers of the event pass during week one, prompting a plethora of frustrated replies and retweets.

The first week of the Fracture: Tenrai event ends on Nov. 29. The second week of it doesn’t start until Jan. 4, 2022.