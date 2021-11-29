Halo Infinite data miners might have leaked the dates of the next seasonal event, ‘Tactical Ops’

The next seasonal event in Halo Infinite might have been leaked by data miners, as first reported by Gamepur. A new seasonal event is coming in February, according to Twitter user Santa Ricky, a data miner who runs the @iFireMonkey Fortnite news account.

Based on the supposed leaks, the “Tactical Ops” event will run from Feb. 8 to 22 and the first 10 ranks of the event pass will feature a new Spartan pose, the Mark V ZETA helmet, the UA/Mauros Helmet attachment, the Scorpion Punch armor coating the Lone Wolf nameplate, and a collection of XP grants and challenge swaps.

Halo Infinite Ritual Leak | Tactical Ops

Test your aim in a high stakes battle

February 8th, 2022 – February 21st, 2022



The only currently known info is the rewards, capstones and special playlist is currently unknown.



Rewards: pic.twitter.com/hp7lEDZjtE — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) November 27, 2021

In a reply, Santa Ricky shared a list of playlists/game modes they believe will be attached to the event based on their use of the word “tactical.” This includes:

Tactical: Slayer Stalkers

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

At this point, we can only infer based on the names of the playlists or modes that they’ll each only feature the specifically named weapon.

If these dates are correct, the Tactical Ops event could start directly after the third week of the Fracture: Tenrai event ends on Feb. 7. Fracture: Tenrai is the first seasonal event of Halo Infinite released on Nov. 23, but many members of the fan base were displeased with the slow progression of the event’s pass.