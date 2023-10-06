Halo content creator becomes the literal Master Chief with gravity hammer, shock rifle

Australian Halo streamer and YouTuber Mint Blitz’s content is full of absurd plays and ridiculous multi-kills. His latest might be one of the flashiest yet.

First, Mint Blitz made a series of great plays with a classic Halo 3 weapon: the Gravity Hammer. To his credit, Mint Blitz understands exactly how to use the Gravity Hammer effectively, which is to utilize its area of effect and slight windup to kind of “pre-fire” corners. Following dispatching four enemy players, he takes out one of the flashiest weapons in Halo Infinite, the Shock Rifle, and goes to work at range. He takes out two at range before drawing the attention of an enemy Wraith, hides, and catches one more before making the crown jewel play in the multi-kill.

Mint Blitz uses Halo Infinite‘s Repulsor pick-up perfectly. The Wraith fires a tank round at him, expecting a free kill. The Repulsor sends the tank round right back at the Wraith, completely destroying it nearly instantly. From there, Mint Blitz snags a couple more kills to finish out the streak, notching a Killionaire and Return to Sender medals for his efforts. This is far from Mint Blitz’s only clip of him dumpstering unsuspecting Halo players in Big Team Battle, but the Repulsor play makes it by far one of the most impressive.

Halo is a game of individual skill augmented by excellent team play. In Big Team Battle, the playlist of choice, teamwork can be at an all-time low with lobbies of lower-skilled players. There are opportunities for high-skill players to get ridiculous kill streaks and pull off some clip-worthy shots. Unless you have a truly skilled clip, however, Big Team Battle clips won’t be taken seriously by highly ranked players.

Still, it feels nice to perform a play that mirrors how the Halo lore describes the Master Chief: a one-man army.

