A promotional image of Melinoë and the Hades 2 logo
Image via Supergiant Games
Category:
Hades

Hades 2 system requirements: PC specs, listed

Welcome to the Underworld, Melinoë.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 7, 2024 02:32 pm

It’s time to jump into the echoing Underworld of Hades 2, where a new protagonist has arrived to get revenge on Chronos, the god of time. But can your PC run it?

Recommended Videos

Hades 2 is a rogue-like dungeon crawler where every death in your arduous journey to meet Chronos makes you stronger and better to aid your next run. While you’ll encounter formidable enemies on your way, there will be Olympian Gods ready to shower you with various boons to make your life easier. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the system requirements of Hades 2.

What are the PC specs for Hades 2?

Hades 2 Melinoe is fighting Scylla and the Sirens.
Boss battles are about to be crazier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The minimum and recommended system requirements for Hades 2 are given below:

Minimum specs required:

OSWindows 10 64-bit
ProcessorDual Core 2.4 GHz
Memory8 GB RAM
GraphicsGeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630
Storage 10 GB available space

Recommended specs:

OSWindows 10 64-bit
ProcessorQuad Core 2.4ghz
Memory16 GB RAM
GraphicsGeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580
Storage 10 GB available space

The system requirements are pretty light compared to the industry standard, so you can run it smoothly on almost any computer. If you face any stuttering issues while playing the game, there are tips from the developers to fix them immediately. 

The gameplay in Hades 2 is substantially different from the previous title, with the introduction of Melinoë, the Underworld’s princess. She is a witch, and her fighting style is very different from Zagreus, her brother, who usually relies on heavy-hitting weapons like blades, shields, and spears. Melinoë has mana on her casts, and she uses her spells to dominate her foes in the Underworld.

Now that you have learned the system requirements, it’s time to explore the Underworld, greet Greek Gods, and kill some bosses to reach Chronos.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Compel Shades in Hades 2
compelling a shade hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to Compel Shades in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 7, 2024
Read Article Hades 2 Cerberus boss guide: How to beat and all rewards
Cerberus boss fight start in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2 Cerberus boss guide: How to beat and all rewards
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 7, 2024
Read Article All Arcana Cards in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
All Arcana Cards in Hades 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Compel Shades in Hades 2
compelling a shade hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
How to Compel Shades in Hades 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 7, 2024
Read Article Hades 2 Cerberus boss guide: How to beat and all rewards
Cerberus boss fight start in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
Hades 2 Cerberus boss guide: How to beat and all rewards
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 7, 2024
Read Article All Arcana Cards in Hades 2
Category: Hades
Hades
All Arcana Cards in Hades 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 7, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com