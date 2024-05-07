Hades 2 system requirements: PC specs, listed

It’s time to jump into the echoing Underworld of Hades 2, where a new protagonist has arrived to get revenge on Chronos, the god of time. But can your PC run it?

Hades 2 is a rogue-like dungeon crawler where every death in your arduous journey to meet Chronos makes you stronger and better to aid your next run. While you’ll encounter formidable enemies on your way, there will be Olympian Gods ready to shower you with various boons to make your life easier.

Here’s everything you need to know about the system requirements of Hades 2.

What are the PC specs for Hades 2?

Boss battles are about to be crazier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The minimum and recommended system requirements for Hades 2 are given below:

Minimum specs required:

OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Dual Core 2.4 GHz Memory 8 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630 Storage 10 GB available space

Recommended specs:

OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Quad Core 2.4ghz Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580 Storage 10 GB available space

The system requirements are pretty light compared to the industry standard, so you can run it smoothly on almost any computer. If you face any stuttering issues while playing the game, there are tips from the developers to fix them immediately.

The gameplay in Hades 2 is substantially different from the previous title, with the introduction of Melinoë, the Underworld’s princess. She is a witch, and her fighting style is very different from Zagreus, her brother, who usually relies on heavy-hitting weapons like blades, shields, and spears. Melinoë has mana on her casts, and she uses her spells to dominate her foes in the Underworld.

Now that you have learned the system requirements, it’s time to explore the Underworld, greet Greek Gods, and kill some bosses to reach Chronos.

