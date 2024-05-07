Hades 2 entered early access on May 6, and so far, it’s had nothing but stellar reviews. Still, the game is a work in progress that the devs are still polishing the game, so occasionally it crashes in the middle of a fight.

There’s nothing worse than farming materials like Bones or Deathcap, then Hades 2 suddenly crashes and you lose all your progress. Luckily, there’s an easy way to fix continuous crashing errors in Hades 2.

How to fix crashing errors in Hades 2—answered

If Hades 2 continues crashing, you can fix it yourself. Image via Supergiant Games

It’s normal to encounter a crashing error here and there, and Hades 2 automatically issues detailed report if you enable the Transmit Data option. If the issue persists, follow these steps to fix it.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to fix persistent crashing errors in Hades 2:

Install Graphics diagnostics tools by going to Settings, System, then Optional Features. Select the Add option. If this is already listed in features, you don’t have to install it. Turn off all overlays (including Steam and GeForce) Open Steam and find Hades 2 Right-click Hades 2 in the library and from the menu choose Properties Find Launch Options and enter “/DebugApiValidation=true” Start the game Remove the debug option after the problem is fixed

This solution comes from the Hades 2 devs themselves. If it doesn’t fix your crashing errors, I recommend you reach out to the support team.

Bear in mind that mods also might cause crashes, especially if they aren’t installed correctly. Mods can also be incompatible with each other, so you might have to eliminate a couple to fix the problem. If you’re using lots of mods and are experiencing crashes, try deleting them one by one until the game works properly. Your final option is to uninstall and reinstall the game.

