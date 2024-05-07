Hades 2: How to use God Mode

God Mode is back in Hades 2, in case you’re struggling, and this guide has a full explanation of what it is and how to activate the gameplay-aiding tool.

Hades 2 early access went live on May 6, 2024, shocking the world with the suddenness of its launch. It begins a whole new learning curve, and if it’s too steep for you—this is where God Mode comes into play.

It’s as heavenly as it sounds, with Hades 2 becoming more accessible for those struggling to content with swarms of deadly disciples of the Underworld.

How to turn God Mode on in Hades 2

Pop into Hades 2’s Settings screen to find the “God Mode” option and select this setting to enable the assisted gameplay modifier.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to do:

Boot up Hades 2 on Steam. Press “Options” on the home screen. Make sure you are on the gameplay tab. Scroll down to “God Mode” and either click on the empty box or the words “God Mode” themselves. God Mode should now be enabled.

What is God Mode in Hades 2? Explained

God Mode makes Melinoe more resistant to damage during a run of Hades 2, making the game more forgiving—handy if you’re new or struggling—and allowing you to make progress easier.

If you have God Mode equipped and dive into the roguelike’s main gameplay, if you check Melinoe’s Boons, you can see she has one automatically equipped—Deus Ex Machina.

Its official description reads: “You are resistant to all sources of damage while in God Mode.” With it enabled, you get 20 percent damage resistance, and this percentage goes up by two percent with every subsequent death.

God Mode isn’t a full-on shield of invincibility like many other games, allowing you to do what you want without consequence. Hades 2 still reinforces a sense of danger and threat of failure. But God Mode provides more leeway and provides a blanket of security.

