Hades 2: Best weapons tier list

In Hades 2, there are five weapons to choose from. Each has its own playstyle, so it can be tough to decide which weapon to use. We spent hours playing Hades 2 and experimented with different build options to put together this tier list, based on our experience, to help you pick your weapon.

Best weapons tier list in Hades 2

Pick your poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five weapons in Hades 2. If you combine them with the right boons and use the right playstyle, every weapon can be a good pick. That said, some weapons are easier to use and more flexible than others.

S-tier

Witch’s Staff

Sometimes, you just can’t beat the classics. Image via Supergiant Games

The very first weapon you start with, the Witch’s Staff, sits all alone in the S-tier. Why? It’s fast, hits hard, and gives you plenty of room to escape or move in for the kill. When things get tough, you always have the option of ranged special attacks to hit from a distance. While it’s nice to change weapons every once in a while, we always end up going back to the Witch’s Staff, and it never disappoints us.

A-tier

Sister Blades

High-risk, high-reward weapons, the Sister Blades are fantastic if you want to get up close and personal. While you can throw one or several blades with your special attack, the Sister Blades are primarily a melee weapon. This means that you’ll often be face-to-face (or face-to-back) with opponents who have an easy time damaging you. Fortunately, the blades are very fast and do decent damage, so if you adapt a hit-and-run playstyle, they’ll serve you well.

Argent Skull

Gently lobbing granades has never been so much fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When we finally unlocked the Argent Skull, it almost felt like we started playing a new game. A FUN game. The Argent Skull deals a ton of damage, has a decent range, and is even more effective with its special attacks. If the idea of gently lobbing grenades at your opponents sounds fun to you, welcome to the club. Whether opponents are near, far, strong, or weak, the Argent Skull finds a way to deal with them.

B-tier

Umbral Flames

Long range but low damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you enjoy zipping around the battlefield and chipping away at enemies’ health, then the Umbral Flames are a great pick. Out of all the weapons, Umbral Flames have the longest range even with their basic attack. The Special attack makes orbs orbit Melinoë and damage the enemies they contact, which is good for crowd clearance.

As great as all that sounds, the Umbral Flames just don’t do as much damage as we’d like. Yes, they’re great for picking off smaller enemies and keeping your distance from a boss, but it takes an eternity to get everything done. If you don’t mind this, then by all means, fire away.

Moonstone Axe

Hard hitting but very slow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only weapon in Hades 2 that comes with a shield, the Moonstone Axe does the most damage out of all the weapons, and its sweeping attack can hit enemies from a distance. Unfortunately, this weapon is very slow. By the time you finish swinging the Moonstone Axe, you could’ve been hit by several enemies, or they could simply dodge your attack entirely. The Shield’s special attack does help out a little, but considering most enemies move fast and hit you with projectiles, the Moonstone Axe was less useful than we would’ve liked. It’s definitely good in certain situations, but not ideal for many.

