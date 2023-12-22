When will snow leave GTA 5 Online?

Everything must come to an end.

The city of Los Santos is getting festive in Grand Theft Auto Online, with snow returning to the landscape to bring a wintery feel to the environment.

As part of the Holiday Celebrations event, snow is falling all around you, and while it may not be the right scene for children to be playing and having fun, there’s plenty of festive spirit in the air—and the snow is the biggest introduction of all.

While you enjoy the white flakes of joy, you can compete in Snowball Fights, hunt down the Yeti, and fend off Mr. Gooch, but it’s not here to last. At some point, the usual weather patterns will return to Los Santos.

If you fancy a break from the drift tune cars in the Chop Shop or are peeling yourself away from the GTA Trilogy on Netflix to enjoy the snow, you probably want to know how long it will stay for—and we’ve got the answer.

When does snow leave GTA Online?

Image via Rockstar Games

Rockstar’s official announcement of the Holiday Celebrations event says the end of several features will occur on Jan. 3, 2024, and we can expect the snow to melt away on the following day—though this has not been confirmed.

Given that you can only earn the Snowman outfit and enjoy double XP from Snowball Fights until that day, we expect snow to be the same. GTA Online is usually updated on a Thursday, so the final date for snow in Los Santos may be on Jan. 4, 2024.

Rockstar could extend the duration of the snow, however, and nothing is set in stone until we have official word from the developer about the plans for the flurries. Still, it should be enough to keep us distracted from the ongoing wait for GTA 6.