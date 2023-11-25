Grand Theft Auto 6 hype is building up as Rockstar Games announced a trailer for the hotly-anticipated sequel will be released in December 2023. Part of this hype is from the longevity of Grand Theft Auto 5, with consistent new updates to its online component.

GTA 5 roleplay is another reason the game is still kicking after all these years, facilitated through the use of a third-party mod called FiveM. The mod adds tons of features to the online game’s source material to make it way more immersive, thus spawning a new genre and way to play GTA. However, there are a number of those features that should be implemented into the base game, and with GTA 6 on the horizon, now’s a great time to be thinking about how best to add them.

We’ve compiled a list of five features that GTA 6 can add to improve the quality of life for existing and aspiring roleplayers.

5 features GTA 6 should have on release for GTA RP fans:

Proximity voice chat is a must

Added communication enhances the roleplay experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having the option for a built-in proximity chat will make RP more accessible for people when GTA 6 is released.

For proximity voice chat in GTA RP, FiveM servers typically use a VOIP program such as Teamspeak, Mumble, or Discord for the sake of immersion—players can whisper, talk normally, or even yell at people who are far away. GTA Online servers will only use global voice chat by default, meaning that things spiral pretty quickly when there are too many people talking at once.

Adding localized or lobby-based voice chat will open up the RP genre and improve the GTA experience for all, regardless of whether they’re there to roleplay or not.

A more expansive character creator

I’ll spend hours in the creator, legit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One feature that GTA RP fans would love on GTA 6’s release is a more expansive character creator. In GTA Online, characters are made by selecting two literal parents, and your character’s face will be a combination of their features.

Other aspects of a character such as height and build can’t be edited, making them somewhat similar with the limited customization. Sliders and being able to select and edit specific features would be a great addition to give players as much control over their character’s appearance as possible.

Outside of that, aspects such as hairstyles and clothing should be improved, which are both a bit lacking with versatile options in GTA 5. Additionally, certain tattoos in GTA 5 can only be applied to one specific part of the body. For example, the player would only be able to select one specific tattoo on their left arm, even if they wanted it on their leg. Adding these customizations will allow a player to have more freedom to express their character’s personalities through how they look.

Vehicle customization up the wazoo

“You owe me a 10-second car!” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way that players express themselves is a key factor in the GTA franchise is, of course, their vehicle of choice. Having more customization options in GTA 6 is essential for RP, and a player’s mode of transportation shouldn’t be forgotten in that regard. GTA 5’s car customization is already fairly in-depth but there’s always room for improvement.

More options for painting every inch of the vehicle would be the first step in this, such as going beyond the default paint shades and allowing the player to select a specific shade on a color wheel. From here, players could be even more specific if they’d like, such as painting individual doors with different colors.

Aside from this, a feature such as body modifications to change the shape of a vehicle would be such a game changer for car enthusiasts.

Quality-of-life additions meaning less reliance on mods

Mods are awesome, but why can’t the base game have more? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to things that mods added to GTA 5 and even to base Red Dead Online, there’s a large list of quality-of-life features that make the world feel more alive. One of the features that GTA 6 could borrow on release is a hunger meter that depletes over time—you’d be able to purchase snacks from a vending machine, convenience store, or Burgershot.

Other features modded into the game include recreational activities such as bowling, go-karting, laser tag, and unique arcade games to provide some fun outside of robbing banks. That being said, there’s also a range of custom robberies and jobs that players can do without loading into a mission. In the overworld, players have the ability to rob houses and even banks if they’ve got the right tools.

Those who don’t wish to make their income from crime can turn to things such as working at Cluckin’ Bell, being a taxi driver for their paycheck, and playing minigames to complete their tasks.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

Another standard GTA franchise trope that may be due for review is the ability to easily steal higher-class vehicles. The addition of a lockpicking minigame could spice up this gameplay feature.

Basic properties in GTA Online could be purchased and filled to the brim with decorations. The ability to decorate these properties in FiveM has been a massive change for the sake of character development. The ability to place individual props gives insight into how characters will live their lives, from having dirty dishes in the sink to minimal furniture in the first place—players should be given full control.

Even something as small as giving the player the ability to sit in any chair they want could go a long way toward full immersion.

With such a massive budget, there should be room for at least some of these features to be included.

A built-in emote system

Plenty of personality in an emote. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emotes were included in GTA 5 but were nowhere near as fleshed out as in roleplay servers as they include unique animations from NPCs. Introducing a built-in emote system where players can easily access gestures already coded into the game such as dances, waves, and folding their arms would go a long way for character expression.

Characters could also interact with each other with this feature, utilizing emotes such as hugging or a high five for that extra bit of life.

GTA 6 is just around the corner, and RP fans and casual players alike are keen to see what’s in store. There’s a multitude of other features that GTA 6 could have for quality of life such as a serverwide customizable radio and a map with street names listed by default to name a few.

A new location should also be a breath of fresh air for long-time roleplayers and fans, with plenty to explore.

Rockstar has come a long way since GTA 5 came out a decade ago, but these features would be a great start to ensure the transition of roleplay between GTA 5 and GTA 6 will be smooth.