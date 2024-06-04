Gray Zone Warfare players are reporting mass FPS issues following Hotfix 5.2

After a recent hotfix in Gray Zone Warfare, multiple different players have reported debilitating issues with FPS that are causing various crashes across the entire game.

To see if this is a large-scale issue, developers have also opened up a new Google Form for the player base to use and report problems they’re running into. There are, however, multiple different threads on Gray Zone Warfare‘s official subreddit where players claim to be running into horrible lag, extreme rubber banding, and crashes galore.

We are investigating reports of performance issues with #GZW Hotfix 5.2.



If you are experiencing reduced FPS, please fill out this form: https://t.co/bsXiOLdOst



Your feedback is crucial to identify if this is a large-scale problem.



We appreciate your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/Yz3xbJS59a pic.twitter.com/gxh6a1GxCN — Gray Zone Warfare (@GrayZoneWarfare) June 4, 2024

Hotfix 5.2 was supposed to fix some major issues, including server optimization to reduce rubber banding and improvements to AI behavior, along with different fixes for bugs and issues with the UI and other gameplay aspects. This update seemingly broke another backend system, though, rendering GZW unplayable for many different users.

Some people are noting specific issues, including crashes when stepping onto a helicopter, crashes from the main menu, problematic AI issues with animations, and massive drops in FPS going from an indoor setting to the outdoors.

This is the first wave of problems that’s hit the game since its opening day, where players were suffering from major log-in issues, FPS issues, and other connection problems that stopped players from jumping into their game sessions. Now, GZW players are reporting that if they’re lucky to start up the game, their playthroughs are so broken that there’s no point loading in.

