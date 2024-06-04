Gray Zone Warfare players are reporting mass FPS issues following Hotfix 5.2

Tracking down a Fuel Truck in the Sawmill in Gray Zone Warfare
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:59 pm

After a recent hotfix in Gray Zone Warfare, multiple different players have reported debilitating issues with FPS that are causing various crashes across the entire game.

To see if this is a large-scale issue, developers have also opened up a new Google Form for the player base to use and report problems they’re running into. There are, however, multiple different threads on Gray Zone Warfare‘s official subreddit where players claim to be running into horrible lag, extreme rubber banding, and crashes galore.

Hotfix 5.2 was supposed to fix some major issues, including server optimization to reduce rubber banding and improvements to AI behavior, along with different fixes for bugs and issues with the UI and other gameplay aspects. This update seemingly broke another backend system, though, rendering GZW unplayable for many different users.

Some people are noting specific issues, including crashes when stepping onto a helicopter, crashes from the main menu, problematic AI issues with animations, and massive drops in FPS going from an indoor setting to the outdoors.

This is the first wave of problems that’s hit the game since its opening day, where players were suffering from major log-in issues, FPS issues, and other connection problems that stopped players from jumping into their game sessions. Now, GZW players are reporting that if they’re lucky to start up the game, their playthroughs are so broken that there’s no point loading in.

