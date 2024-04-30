Two players hide from AI in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: GZW login error issues explained

Stopped before stepping onto the battlefield.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Apr 30, 2024 12:15 pm

Errors are the bane of any gamer’s existence, and in Gray Zone Warfare, players are often running into issues that prevent them from getting into the game—including login errors that are kicking people out and causing them to lose gear.

Gray Zone Warfare is an early-access title that has already run into some rough patches with the player base, from crippling performance issues to a lack of certain accessibility features and even a whole plethora of different errors and bugs. That should be expected from a game that’s still working out the kinks, though, and should be taken into account as devs continue to work behind the scenes.

Even still, it can be really annoying to deal with errors as you try the game for yourself. Here are all the reasons behind the current login error issues in GZW.

Login errors in Gray Zone Warfare, explained

Gray Zone Warfare players walking
A war within a war. Image via MADFINGER Games

If you’re getting login errors in GZW, it’s most likely because of the game’s servers crashing, which in turn, kicks out all players from a session. In addition, other login errors suggest the user’s equipment data failed to load during authentication, which will prevent them from jumping into the action as well.

Unfortunately for players, there isn’t much you can do when running into login errors of this nature, since it’s usually game-sided and must be solved by the developers. Besides restarting the game and reconnecting, players can report these issues on the official Gray Zone Warfare Discord, where you can let the developers know of any problems that you might be facing.

