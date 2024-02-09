How to get Quality Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink

One of the most important materials you need to look out for in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is Quality Refinium, since it’s mandatory for making your weapons stronger.

Your party members aren’t the only ones who can level up; weapons have their own levels too, but they don’t gain experience from battle. Instead, you need to spend Fortitude Crystals at the blacksmith, and even then their level can only be increased so far. That’s where Refinium comes in, which is used to raise a weapon’s level cap so you can keep strengthening it. At first, you’ll only need Standard Refinium, which can be acquired fairly early into Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but you’ll eventually need Quality Refinium, and lots of it considering how many weapons are available across all the playable characters.

Where can you get Quality Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

You’re not getting your hands on Quality Refinium until late into the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every other material in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you need to complete certain quests to earn enough Quality Refinium. The good news is there’s a decent number of quests which offer Quality Refinium either as a completion reward or as a random enemy drop. So, you can easily farm these particular quests over and over.

However, you won’t find any of these quests until you reach Relink‘s endgame. They’re all locked behind the higher difficulty levels, starting from Hard all the way up to Maniac, the second highest difficulty level in Relink.

What’s more, some of these quests are boss fights against especially powerful enemies you’ve faced already. The point is, getting Quality Refinium is no walk in the park and requires you to have already put lots of levels and Mastery Points into your party.

It may be tempting to stick with the three Hard level quests that drop Quality Refinium since they are, by default, the easiest ones. However, progressing through the postgame (i.e., completing the “Finish the jobs Rolan started” mission) will bring you up to Extreme level quickly, so you should wait until those quests open up. If you don’t mind, toggle Assist Mode on and make use of the AFK farming trick to make things a tad easier for you too.