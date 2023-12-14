How to unlock Young Kratos skin in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Santa Monica has turned back time with God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC, and one way you can celebrate the franchise’s history is by playing as Young Kratos after unlocking the skin.

Not only has the announcement of the God of War Valhalla DLC stunned everyone, but so has its content. Its fascinating roguelike element aside, you will also bump into GOW 3‘s Helios more than once, and you can also wield the iconic Blade of Olympus again.

As a seasoned God of War fan, these inclusions are super cool, and dare I say, God tier? But another thoughtful touch by the developer is to allow you to wind the clock back and make Young Kratos playable again.

How to play as Young Kratos in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Shave and a hair…well, just a shave really. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obtaining the Young Kratos look is no easy feat, as you first need to beat the main story of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. Which, in turn, means having to beat Tyr four times—with each fight getting progressively harder.

There are a few steps to carry out to unlock the skin, which you can check out here:

In GOW’s Ragnarok DLC, you need to progress through the main story by completing loops of Valhalla. During your trials and tribulations, you will need to beat Tyr four times—and I will warn you that the fourth and final fight is tough on any of the later difficulty levels. Once you’ve completed the fourth battle, Kratos finally faces what Valhalla is trying to make him confront. When God of War Valhalla‘s ending concludes, you’ll walk back out and find yourself in the main hub area again. After a conversation with Freya and Sigrun, you’ll get a notice telling you that you’ve completed the Valhalla DLC. You’ll eventually regain control over Kratos. When you do, head on over to the interactable cosmetic pillar. In the bottom-right corner, you should now see an option to click R3, as shown above, and doing so will give Kratos that more youthful, old-school look.

It’s refreshing to see a less grizzled Kratos before he decided to become a full-time Viking Dad with an aversion to razors. It begs the question, will we ever see the Spartan return to his homeland? The upcoming, new God of War game in development will eventually reveal all.