How to get Blade of Olympus in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

The Blade of Olympus makes a shocking return in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, and I’m here to tell you everything you need to know about this retro, rampaging weapon.

Before Kratos went on Holiday and picked out a shiny axe to add to his collection, he had the Blades of Chaos, the Bow of Apollo, Hercules’ roaring Nemean Cestus fists, and many more sadistic and barbaric implements.

One that stands out in the annals of God of War history, however, is the Blade of Olympus—an almighty sword with unbelievable power, created by Zeus himself. Out of the blue, the Blade of Olympus is back in God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC, so let’s talk you through how to get your hands on it and everything you need to know.

Blade of Olympus location in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

That’s a fine weapon you’ve got there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In an almost surreal sequence of events in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, Kratos engages a new Rage ability that bestows on him the Blade of Olympus for use. This occurs on your second main run of Valhalla, during a story-driven section harking back to the original GOW days.

Santa Monica left my mouth on the floor when the GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC sent me back 18 years to the very first God of War game. There’s a combat section in the original that results in Kratos sacrificing an enemy soldier, trapped in a cage, by having a trap set them ablaze to open a door ahead.

n 2023’s GOW Ragnarok Valhalla, Kratos finds himself walking along the same-looking corridor, only with a reanimated Helios head—filling the role of a conspicuously absent Mimir. As you make your way toward the fire trap once more, Kratos is suddenly imbued with rage, and the Blade of Olympus is once again in your possession.

Needless to say, it’s just as destructive and dissecting as ever. It will help you carve a fresh path of destruction, particularly as you gather the new GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophies.