All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophies

More trophies for Kratos to display.

kratos walking up to new area in gow ragnarok valhalla dlc
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC, PlayStation 5 gamers can mark the occasion with a whole new haul of trophies to fight for, and we’ve detailed them all below.

The original God of War Ragnarok trophy list was an exercise in patience as you needed to explore everything Ragnarok had to offer to get them all. With 36 trophies for specialist Spartans to hunt down, it was a great feeling to finally get that precious Platinum.

I’ve dusted off my armor and given my Leviathan Axe the ol’ spit shine, because Santa Monica has added more trophies to collect in the free-to-play Valhalla DLC for GoW Ragnarok. Be warned—the trophy list contains spoilers for Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophy list

kratos in a boat in gow ragnarok dlc valhalla
A new journey, a new trophy list, Brother. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there is no Platinum trophy for the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC content, warriors can add a further 12 trophies to their collection.

Related

How to start God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC
How long is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Take it from me, you’re in for a whirlwind of a ride with the Valhalla DLC, as you’ll be guiding Kratos on an arduous adventure spanning the furthest reaches of the former Olympian’s psyche. Valhalla itself is no easy task and requires players to achieve some impressive feats en route to 100% completion.

NameDescription
God of HopeMaster Valhalla and master thyself.
Invitation AcceptedDiscover the secret of Valhalla.
Dark OdysseyParticipate in the sacrifice.
Blood, Swear, and TýrBattle Týr.
Scry Me a RiverReclaim Kratos’ Oath Stone.
WayfarerVisit all 9 Realms in Valhalla.
No Kratos, No ScryReclaim Pandora’s Statue.
Fight at the ForumParticipate in a fight at The Forum arena.
Easy Come, Easy GoAcquire more than 15,000 Fleeting Echoes on a single attempt.
Understood the AssignmentComplete 9 Mastery Quests.
Style PointsEquip a piece of Cosmetic Armor.
You Again?Find all 3 Boat Captain Keys.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.