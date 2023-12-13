All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophies

In God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC, PlayStation 5 gamers can mark the occasion with a whole new haul of trophies to fight for, and we’ve detailed them all below.

The original God of War Ragnarok trophy list was an exercise in patience as you needed to explore everything Ragnarok had to offer to get them all. With 36 trophies for specialist Spartans to hunt down, it was a great feeling to finally get that precious Platinum.

I’ve dusted off my armor and given my Leviathan Axe the ol’ spit shine, because Santa Monica has added more trophies to collect in the free-to-play Valhalla DLC for GoW Ragnarok. Be warned—the trophy list contains spoilers for Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophy list

A new journey, a new trophy list, Brother. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there is no Platinum trophy for the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC content, warriors can add a further 12 trophies to their collection.

Take it from me, you’re in for a whirlwind of a ride with the Valhalla DLC, as you’ll be guiding Kratos on an arduous adventure spanning the furthest reaches of the former Olympian’s psyche. Valhalla itself is no easy task and requires players to achieve some impressive feats en route to 100% completion.