Free God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC coming Dec. 12

A new DLC for God of War: Ragnarok, Valhalla, is coming on Dec. 12, announced at the 2023 Game Awards. To everyone’s surprise, the DLC will be free and feature roguelike-inspired gameplay.

“God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla is an adventure that blends GoW:R combat with elements inspired by the roguelike genre for an emotional, unexpected, and fun new twist,” said Game Awards executive producer and host Geoff Keighley. The God of War games have traditionally been hack-and-slash and story-oriented titles. Still, it seems the devs at Santa Monica Studios have decided on something new and refreshing for the long-running fantasy franchise.

Kratos seemingly has a respawn cutscene in Valhalla. Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Game Awards

Valhalla launches for free on the PS5 on Dec. 12.