Kratos is a decorated Spartan general, and you can be too after you get every trophy in God of War: Ragnarök.
The sequel to the beloved God of War has a bountiful list of trophies for any collector to get excited for. The majority of these are collectible through completing the main story.
God of War: Ragnarök is a game focused on delivering a thought-provoking and deep story, paired with deadly combat to keep you hyped and ready for more. There are tons of collectible materials to gather as you travel from realm to realm.
Players can gather scrolls, Kvasir poems, and resources to add to the lore, helping them better understand the world around them. Each and every aspect of this game, adds to the immersive world and narrative that Santa Monica Studio provides.
How many trophies are there in God of War: Ragnarök?
There are 36 different trophies for users to gather to complete the entire game. Here’s a list of all the trophies you’ll need to 100 percent God of War: Ragnarök:
- A Grizzly Encounter: Beat the bear – Bronze
- Backyard Brawl: Fight Mysterious Valkyrie – Bronze
- Besties: Pet both Speki and Svanna – Silver
- Better Together: Fight Hrist and Mist – Bronze
- Blood Debt: Fight the God of Thunder – Bronze
- Collector: Gather all relics and sword hilts – Silver
- Comeuppance: Fight Heimdall – Bronze
- Dragon Slayer: Make dragon-scaled armor – Silver
- Full Belly: Gather all horns of blood mead and all of the apples of Iðunn – Silver
- Full Gufa: Free the Hafgufas – Silver
- Funeral for a Friend: Attend the funeral – Silver
- Grave Mistake: Fight King Hrólf – Gold
- How it Started: Attach an enchantment – Bronze
- How it’s Going: Repair the amulet of Yggdrasil – Silver
- Invasive Species: Finish every Crater hunt – Silver
- It Was a Good Day: Find Mardöll – Silver
- Knock off the Rust: Buy a skill – Bronze
- Making Amends: Free the Lyngbakr – Silver
- New Friends: Find Lúnda’s orb – Bronze
- Off the Leash: Fight Garm – Bronze
- Phalanx: Gather all shields – Silver
- Pure of Hart: Return the stags of the four seasons – Silver
- Ragnarök: Fight the All-Father – Gold
- Ready for Commitment: Completely upgrade one armor set – Gold
- Rebel Leader: Return the hammer of the rebellion – Bronze
- Rightful Place: Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr – Silver
- Root of the Problem: Fight Níðhögg – Bronze
- Spartan Ways: recall all the Spartan teachings – Silver
- Spit Shine: Upgrade one piece of armor – Bronze
- The Cauldron: Break Grýla’s cauldron – Bronze
- The Curator: Gather all of the artifacts – Bronze
- The Florist: Find one flower from each realm – Bronze
- The Librarian: Gather each book – Bronze
- The True Queen: Fight Gná – Gold
- Trials by Fire: Finish the trials of Muspelheim – Silver
- The Bear and the Wolf: Collect every trophy – Platinum
Now you’ve got a list of each trophy, it’ll be easy to 100 percent God of War: Ragnarök. You’ll have more medals than Kratos in no time.