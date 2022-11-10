Kratos is a decorated Spartan general, and you can be too after you get every trophy in God of War: Ragnarök.

The sequel to the beloved God of War has a bountiful list of trophies for any collector to get excited for. The majority of these are collectible through completing the main story.

God of War: Ragnarök is a game focused on delivering a thought-provoking and deep story, paired with deadly combat to keep you hyped and ready for more. There are tons of collectible materials to gather as you travel from realm to realm.

Players can gather scrolls, Kvasir poems, and resources to add to the lore, helping them better understand the world around them. Each and every aspect of this game, adds to the immersive world and narrative that Santa Monica Studio provides.

How many trophies are there in God of War: Ragnarök?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

There are 36 different trophies for users to gather to complete the entire game. Here’s a list of all the trophies you’ll need to 100 percent God of War: Ragnarök:

A Grizzly Encounter: Beat the bear – Bronze

Backyard Brawl: Fight Mysterious Valkyrie – Bronze

Besties: Pet both Speki and Svanna – Silver

Better Together: Fight Hrist and Mist – Bronze

Blood Debt: Fight the God of Thunder – Bronze

Collector: Gather all relics and sword hilts – Silver

Comeuppance: Fight Heimdall – Bronze

Dragon Slayer: Make dragon-scaled armor – Silver

Full Belly: Gather all horns of blood mead and all of the apples of Iðunn – Silver

Full Gufa: Free the Hafgufas – Silver

Funeral for a Friend: Attend the funeral – Silver

Grave Mistake: Fight King Hrólf – Gold

How it Started: Attach an enchantment – Bronze

How it’s Going: Repair the amulet of Yggdrasil – Silver

Invasive Species: Finish every Crater hunt – Silver

It Was a Good Day: Find Mardöll – Silver

Knock off the Rust: Buy a skill – Bronze

Making Amends: Free the Lyngbakr – Silver

New Friends: Find Lúnda’s orb – Bronze

Off the Leash: Fight Garm – Bronze

Phalanx: Gather all shields – Silver

Pure of Hart: Return the stags of the four seasons – Silver

Ragnarök: Fight the All-Father – Gold

Ready for Commitment: Completely upgrade one armor set – Gold

Rebel Leader: Return the hammer of the rebellion – Bronze

Rightful Place: Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr – Silver

Root of the Problem: Fight Níðhögg – Bronze

Spartan Ways: recall all the Spartan teachings – Silver

Spit Shine: Upgrade one piece of armor – Bronze

The Cauldron: Break Grýla’s cauldron – Bronze

The Curator: Gather all of the artifacts – Bronze

The Florist: Find one flower from each realm – Bronze

The Librarian: Gather each book – Bronze

The True Queen: Fight Gná – Gold

Trials by Fire: Finish the trials of Muspelheim – Silver

The Bear and the Wolf: Collect every trophy – Platinum

Now you’ve got a list of each trophy, it’ll be easy to 100 percent God of War: Ragnarök. You’ll have more medals than Kratos in no time.