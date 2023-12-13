Is Helios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Is it always sunny in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?

Helios plays a huge part in God of War III and serves as a primary antagonist in the game, but does the God of Sun miraculously reappear in 2023’s God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC?

The Valhalla DLC for GOW Ragnarok is an up-and-down journey for Kratos as the realm of Valhalla plays havoc with Kratos and his perception of reality. Using his memories and manifestations, Valhalla effectively forces Kratos to bring up visions of his past—bad ones too.

One such memory from his past is Helios. Needless to say, he and Kratos have a chequered past, but does the Greek deity somehow appear in God of War Raganrok‘s Norse land in the Valhalla DLC?

Who is Helios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?

Helios is looking bright given the circumstances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By the Gods, Helios does indeed appear in God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC—well, sort of. Helios is the God of Sun and appears in the DLC as an apparition, thanks to the magical powers of Valhalla.

A Greek God, Helios appears in and out of several of the original God of War games until he finally becomes a central villain in God of War III.

After another memorable and titanic boss encounter, Kratos gets the better of the Sun God and cements his victory by literally tearing Helios’ head off—hence the Mimir-like nature of Helios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Helios is pretty much a figment of Kratos’ imagination, and past, in the Valhalla DLC, but it’s a treat for old-school God of War fans, like myself, who get to revisit some of the series’ historic lineage. Not only that, but it gives Kratos a chance to show how he’s grown and tried to distance himself from his brutal past.

Along with Helios, there are many new additions in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, including a new Valhalla trophy list to conquer.