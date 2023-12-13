Category:
God of War

Who voices Helios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Helios is back, but is his voice?
Andrew Highton
Published: Dec 13, 2023 08:22 am
helios screaming in gow ragnarok valhalla dlc

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC adds a new voice to its ranks thanks to the sensational resurrection of Helios, but who voices the garish Sun God?

Do not avert your eyes, not because of Helios’ affiliation with the sun, but because the formerly beheaded God has risen again in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. Well, kind of. He’s present due to the magical nature of Valhalla and is here to torment his executioner—Kratos.

Helios is a prominent, antagonistic figure in God of War III and was voiced by acclaimed video game voice actor Crispin Freeman. The actor has gone on to garner much praise worldwide for his various roles, but his work for Helios was back in 2010. Has he been replaced? We’re here to tell you who voices Helios in the GOW Valhalla DLC.

Who is the voice actor for Helios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

helios looking smug in gow ragnarok valhalla dlc
Look, a-head, Helios. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It may be 13 years later, but Santa Monica has once again drafted in Crispin Freeman to reprise his role as Helios in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

A credit is owed to the developer for the fantastic continuity and decision to stand by the original voice actor, who has become a true industry icon.

How to start God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC
All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC trophies
If the name Crispin Freeman doesn’t ring any bells, then Winston from Overwatch, Mark Copeland from Days Gone, Will Turner from Kingdom Hearts, and Firefly from the Arkham series might help to put a name to the voice.

Freeman has accrued a startling resume of voice-over accreditation, and it continues with Helios in 2023’s God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC. Will he ever get the chance to step into the scorched feet of Helios again? You never know, after all, he could be set for another appearance in the next rumored God of War title in development.

