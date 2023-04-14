How to Open the Ruins’ Gate in Genshin Impact’s Khvarena of Good and Evil quest

Opening the Ruins’ Gate is the first step of Genshin Impact‘s “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha” Archon quest from Khvarena of Good and Evil’s main questline, and it’s tricky to complete if players miss some essential pieces of information.

This guide will help you open the gate and enter the ruins in no time. This part of the Sumeru’s Archon quest, named “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha,” is one of the most challenging to clear in the latest areas introduced to Genshin with Patch 3.6 on April 11.

Arriving at the Ruins’ Gate will be the culmination of long hours of playtime from the players and countless puzzles solved, such as the Kory Drums. It’s one of the last steps of the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest. Here is where to get there and how to complete the step.

The Realm of Farakhkert Ruins’ Gate location

To get to the Ruins of the latest area of Sumeru, players will have to progress far into the Khvarena of Good and Evil Archon quest. At one point, the quest will split up in three branches.

You’ll have to get the three Great songs of Khvarena, and the one hidden in the Ruins is called Nirodha. The map will naturally guide you to the undergrounds West of the Asipattravana Swamp, where you’ll find the NPC Nasejuna standing in front of the ruins’ locked door and a curious mechanism close to it.

How to activate the Rune Mechanism in the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest

When arriving at the litigious quest step, players will be prompted with a game tutorial explaining how those Rune Mechanisms can be activated.

It looks easy: tweak the shapes to reach the correct combination and open the door. But you might look around you and struggle to find a reference to follow.

HoYoverse often rewards players who actually read through all quests instead of rushing them. This is one of those instances, as Nasejuna will give you the key to operate and move the Rune Mechanism into the correct combination.

If you speak to him again, he’ll indicate all three must have different forms, that the bottom one will be a triangle and the middle one a square.

It leaves only one solution for the top one, which is the mountain form, the only one different from the square and triangle. The mechanism should look like this to open the gate:

Then, you’ll be able to enter the ruins and progress through the quest. It’ll bring you to the exploration of ruins under the supervision of Nasejuna and lead you to learn one of the three Great Songs of Khvarena.