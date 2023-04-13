Genshin Impact players are in for a treat, as Patch 3.6 introduced new kinds of puzzles to discover and solve for various rewards, like Udumbara pistils and King Deshret’s Pillars. Kory Drums are another. The developer started to add music puzzles with the first areas of the Sumeru region, and those are of a new kind.

They push the theme a little further, however, and players might be easily confused while trying to figure out how it actually works. Here are the Kory Drum puzzles explained, with a few tips to help you perform according to the scores correctly.

How to perform according to the Drum Score in Genshin Impact

You might miss Kory Drums when you’ll explore Genshin Impact‘s latest areas in Sumeru, but you’ll have to learn its mechanics nonetheless since it’s also part of the area’s main story, Khvarena of Good and Evil.

Like it’ll be explained in the game’s tutorials, you’ll have to hit the drum in three different strength levels depending on the symbol shown on the score. They might resemble this:

Screengrab via miHoYo

They can be read as music sheets. The empty shapes mean you’ll do nothing and wait for the drum to lighten up again. The half-filled ones, as there are four of them in the image above, require to hit the drum with a normal attack.

The full ones, which aren’t shown in the image, require a plunging attack, meaning you need to jump and perform an attack while in the air to hit it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The mini-game isn’t challenging, but the tricky part is to wait to execute empty shapes. You have to spot the moment where you have to wait and the other wait you’ll carry on with the next tempo.

In the GIF above, the three beats performed are one simple attack, one stop, and another simple attack. It can give you a better idea of the tempo of the score.

This is shown by the yellow glowing aura around the drum. When it’s glowing, it means you can hit it. To perform a stop, you need to wait and see the glow fade. When it starts to glow again, it means you’ll be able to hit it again.

It might take you a few tries to get it right, but once you’ve understood this, the Kory Drum mini-game won’t hold any more secrets from you.