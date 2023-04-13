Where to find and how to collect Udumbara pistils in Genshin Impact?

They can be used to complete your explorations in Sumeru.

Udumbara pistils are a new kind of resource in Genshin Impact, introduced as part of the Patch 3.6 and the new area of the Realm of Farakhkert.

They can be used to clear Fravashi Tree puzzles, of which there are 10 in total, and most require those Udumbara pistils to be activated and ultimately completed.

While you might start to look for those while exploring the area on foot, you’ll quickly find out that they can’t be found by chance. They are stuck into walls and only appear in specific situations, for a very limited period of time.

Related: Diary of Wimpy Kid star set to replace disgraced Tighnari voice actor in Genshin Impact

There are only six spots of Udumbara pistils available in those new regions of Sumeru, which means players will have to know where to look. Here is where to find them and how to collect them in Genshin Impact.

Where to find and collect Udumbara pistils in Genshin Impact?

Here are all the spots where you can find Udumbara pistils in the Realm of Farakhkert, marked on the map below. They are all scattered around the Asipattravana Swamp.

You won’t find them on the ground but stuck on the wall. They’re actually hidden inside platforms that can only be activated for short amounts of time.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Here is how to collect those pistils inside the wall-mounted platforms. You can notice them by spotting orange petals that flow around round rocks on the cliffs.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

You’ll have to step on top of them, and there should just be enough room for your character. Then, you’ll have to summon Sorush, the gadget you’ve obtained through the area’s main quest, Khvarena of Good and Evil.

Related: Where to find Apep boss fight in Genshin Impact: Best team to beat him

Once summoned, wait for one or two seconds, so the cooldown to get away from Sorush has expired and you’ll be able to move as soon as it uses its main ability. Press E or your other default keybind for the gadget’s main ability and the platform will expand.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Go out or Sorush as fast as possible and jump on the Udumbara flower that appeared to take the pistils inside. It will only expand for a very short time, so you’ll have to be fast or you’ll have to start again.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

You’ll only get one pistil by doing this, which means it’ll require some effort to get enough so you can complete the Fravashi Tree Puzzles you want. They’ll generally require three of them to be activated.