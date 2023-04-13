Where to find Apep boss fight in Genshin Impact: Best team to beat him

The Guardian of Apep’s Oasis is the latest weekly boss introduced in Genshin Impact alongside Patch 3.6. It’s located in the Desert of Hadramaveth and will challenge players with a few mechanics to keep track of.

Weekly bosses are a very efficient way to farm valuable materials in Genshin. Those are special fights mostly found in Domains that feature special treasures.

For three fights a week, players can collect those treasures for only 30 Resin. But for all additional bosses, they’ll have to spend 60 Resin per completion to get the rewards.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Those are randomly given. They include boss-specific materials that can be used to upgrade character Talents, as well as precious Weapon crafting materials, various elemental gems, and artifacts.

The Guardian of Apep’s Oasis will drop materials that will be used to upgrade Talents for Baizhu and Kaveh, both upcoming playable characters set to join the game in the second phase of the update, according to leaks.

Here is how to unlock the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis boss and the best team to beat it in Genshin Impact, as well as tips on how to clear the fight.

Where to find Apep boss in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Guardian of Apep’s Oasis is located in a Trounce Domain in the West of the Desert of Hadramaveth, near the new areas. It’s called The Realm of Beginnings, but you won’t see the Domain unless you’ve unlocked it and met specific requirements.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The boss fight can be unlocked after completing the second Act of Nahida’s Story Quest, called Sapientia Oromasdis. You’ll need a lot of Keys because Nahida has two different quests to unlock, as well as quite some playtime, to complete all steps.

How to beat the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis

Similar to Genshin‘s other weekly bosses such as Scaramouche’s, the Apep one features several successive combat phases. The first one is pretty basic. You’ll have to dodge the enemy’s various abilities while reducing his HP.

At one point, players will be asked to protect the Heart of Oasis and the second combat phase will begin. Players will have to defeat waves of enemies. Here are some tips given by the developer to defeat those more efficiently.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The third phase will begin when you’ll see big Dendro shields pop up around the combat area. Surviving this one is simple: you’ll have to stay inside those shields when the boss unleashes devastating AoE attacks.

The best team to beat Apep boss in Genshin Impact

Before getting into specifics for this boss fight, Genshin players have some basic tips to keep in mind when choosing their team to beat the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis.

You’ll need a versatile team, featuring strong Elemental Resonance, geared and leveled-up characters, as well as a mix of DPS and support-focused ones.

Anemo character, AoE damage

For this boss, you’ll need AoE damage at some point. In the second phase, numerous enemies will appear simultaneously in waves. An Anemo character that can regroup them like Kazuha or Sucrose will be highly efficient.

Include a support character: heal and/or shield

After shields disappear in the boss’ third combat phase, the monster will perform large AoE attacks fast. To survive those, it can be a solution to get a character with shields like Noelle or high mobility.

All The Realm of Beginnings Trounce Domain loot in Genshin

The repeatable boss of Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth features a lot of rewards players will get randomly. They can be used for various activities in the game, including the final upgrades of Baizhu and Kaveh‘s talents when they’ll release in the second phase of the 3.6 update, according to leaks.

You’ll get some of those items, depending on your luck, but there’s no way to predict which ones you’ll earn after completing a fight. Here is the list: