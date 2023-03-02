Kaveh’s Genshin Impact abilities have leaked, and fans are losing their minds

He has a unique way of using his weapon.

While most Genshin Impact players are still discovering new content that was introduced with Patch 3.5, new leaks stole the spotlight with the reveal of Kaveh’s combat animation and whole kit.

Kaveh is Genshin‘s next upcoming character along with Baizhu. Both were already introduced in the game’s Archon quest, and their official character cards were revealed last week, confirming their arrival in the game.

Fans are now losing their minds over Kaveh’s design as a playable character. His combat animations showcase a unique way of wielding his Claymore, making it spin around him instead of directly using it.

Players have been praising this original design and made jokes about his weapon, calling it a “claymoretalyst” on social media. Kaveh will use a Claymore and a device in the suitcase called “Mehrak” that will consume energy to activate abilities.

“First 6-star character,” joked a user in the leak Reddit thread’s comments. “They are getting more creative and clever with the Claymore user animations,” wrote another.

His Elemental Skill is called Artistic Ingenuity, referring to his engineering hobby coupled with his creative spirit. It grants AoE Dendro damage using a “radial scan.”

“Painted Dome” is his Elemental Burst, with his suitcase as the icon. Its effect is inspired by the object, dealing more AoE Dendro damage in a “cubic scanned space.”

In addition, it grants various buffs, including increased normal, charged, and plunging attack damage. All those damage types are also infused with Dendro and Burgeons will get additional damage when breaking.

Lastly, Kaveh will get enhanced interruption resistance. This could mean Kaveh would have the potential to equal Nahida’s elemental effect boosts or even top it, with an effect duration of 12 seconds.

Kaveh is an architect who’s lost his fortune. He lives with Alhaitham, and appeared alongside him in several Sumeru’s Archon quests. Many players have been eagerly waiting for his introduction since he appeared in the game’s story.

Kaveh is rumored to join Genshin‘s roster with Patch 3.6, alongside Baizhu. The update’s release window has yet to be revealed. Based on the usual uptime of Event Wishes, however, it could be expected in roughly 40 days.