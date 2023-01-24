Genshin Impact characters are one of the game’s most important points of focus. More are added every few months, and most of them are already introduced into the game’s lore before they release.

Baizhou is one of those characters. He’s very popular in the game’s story, and players are eagerly waiting to see him become a playable character. The owner of Bubu Pharmacy has revived Qiqi and takes care of her. They were showcased in one of Genshin’s latest trailers on Xiao’s return.

Fortunately for them, repeated leaks have hinted at an upcoming release of the character for a few months now. The question is now when Genshin fans will be able to get their hands on Baizhou.

When will Baizhou release in Genshin Impact?

Baizhou was listed as one of the upcoming new characters this year. Based on his design and what we know about him in the game, however, he’ll be a Dendro character, which means he likely won’t release after the leaked Fontaine region.

For this reason, as well as what more leaks indicated, Baizhou is expected to be introduced to Genshin Impact alongside Patch 3.6. Since Patch 3.4 was released earlier this January and 3.5 is expected to roll out in February, Baizhu and Patch 3.6 could be introduced in March or April.

Still, it’s only speculation, as MiHoYo has yet to reveal any information about Baizhu’s release.

This article will be updated when more information on the matter is revealed.