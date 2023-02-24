Genshin Impact reveals new character cards for 2 fan favorites

While preparing for the introduction of Genshin Impact Patch 3.5, miHoYo treated players with a teaser for Baizhu and Kaveh as the game’s next playable characters.

Baizhu and Kaveh have already been introduced via various quests, and players have been waiting for their release as playable characters for a long time. Although the developer has yet to reveal when they’ll hit the live servers, multiple leaks have hinted they’ll make their debut with Patch 3.6.

MiHoYo teased players with Baizhu and Kaveh’s in-game art, Constellation names, official titles, and more today.

Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Baizhu pic.twitter.com/FM3FQkrwnA — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 24, 2023

Baizhu is described as a somewhat aggressive support. “His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter,” his description reads.

The owner of Bubu Pharmacy, who took care of Qiqi, will wield the Dendro element as expected. But it’s still unclear what weapon he will wield. His Constellation will be named “Lagenaria,” which might refer to the Latin term “lagena,” signifying “bottle,” referring to his pharmacist profession.

Kaveh ‧ Empyrean Reflection



Renowned Sumeru Architect



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Kaveh pic.twitter.com/O3pqumacZt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 24, 2023

Kaveh, meanwhile, is a Sumeru architect that designed the Alcazarzaray Palace and helped Alhaitham, despite the characters frequently arguing.

“He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry,” his description reads.

His Constellation will be named “Paradisaea.” The term refers to “Paradise,” but it also has an architectural definition. It refers to an open space in a religious place.

It could also directly refer to the tropical bird-of-paradise, which features the same colors as his in-game design (a green neck and red wings, reminiscent of his cape).

Which weapons will Baizhu and Kaveh use?

To determine which weapon the upcoming characters will wield, one method is to list the weapons Dendro characters use in the current roster.

Swordsmen and Archers are the most-represented weapons. There still isn’t a Claymore user and only one Catalyst user, so Baizhu and Kaveh could wield those weapons. But we can only speculate at this early stage.