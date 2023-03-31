Genshin Impact’s new trailer unveils huge Sumeru map expansion coming with Patch 3.6

It will bring new mechanics that will grant new exciting ways of exploring the desert.

This is an exciting time for Genshin Impact fans, as the next Major update is now just around the corner. Planned to release on April 12, it’s going to introduce Baizhu and Kaveh to the roster, a rotation of events to gain more Primogems, and more.

In a Special Announcement Program livestream, HoYoverse showed what fans could expect ahead of Patch 3.6, called A Parade of Providence.

While some information was already revealed previously or massively leaked online, fans were able to discover the new area the update would bring for the first time.

Sumeru’s new expansion will bring players further into the desert, unveiling more secrets and dangerous areas to explore. It will include another part of the oasis, swamps, and a curious Abyss rift.

To help players navigate the area, a new gadget, a bird called Pari, will be introduced. They’ll be able to fly using the oasis creature to reach normally unreachable places.

This area will also bring a new weekly boss: the Dragon of Verdure, locked in a Trounce Domain. It hints at more plot twists and more epic fights while exploring treacherous places, full of new puzzles to solve.

Image via HoYoverse Image via HoYoverse Image via HoYoverse

Related: Honkai Impact 3d has features Genshin fans have been requesting for years—and they’re not happy

Two new Artifact sets, with their corresponding Domains, will be introduced in the new Sumeru area. The first one, Nymph’s Dream, will offer a Hydro damage bonus, as well as damage and attack bonus when four pieces are equipped.

The second one will offer HP percent instead, as well as other bonuses focused on the Elemental Burst.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

A new catalyst called Jadefall’s Splendor, featuring a Sumeru-themed design, will be also added.

Baizhu and Kaveh to release in 3.6’s Second Phase

Genshin fans will have to wait a little bit more before getting their hands on Baizhu and Kaveh since they’ll be available in the Second Phase of Event Wishes only. Four-star Kaveh will be featured in both banners. Five-star Baizhu will be highlighted with Ganyu in Event Wishes.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

Archon quests will get new developments, and Layla enjoyers will discover more about her background by testing out her dedicated Hangout Quest.

Lastly, Patch 3.6 will bring its own array of event rotations. New and returning mini-games will offer more ways to earn Primogems in a fun and casual fashion throughout the patch cycle while waiting for 3.7 to release in Genshin.

Patch 3.6 will be introduced to Genshin Impact‘s live servers on April 12.