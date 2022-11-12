How to cultivate Stretchy Geo fungus in Genshin Impact

Are you ready for "The Most Fantastic Tournament You've Never Heard Of?"

Genshin Impact’s newest event tasks players with venturing around Sumeru to collect little fungi friends. Once collected, players can then train their newfound friends to prepare them for battle in the special limited-time Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event.

Screengrab via miHoYo

To upgrade each fungus, players will be tasked with solving a unique puzzle involving Floral Jelly. The upgrade function can be found by talking to Balfour at Port Ormos in Sumeru.

The third fungus on the list of recruitable candidates is the Stretchy Geo fungus mushroom. As is the case with all other fungi, players will once more be offered a strange variety of names courtesy of Paimon including options like Crasherbasher and Hardhat. Also like other fungi, players will once more have to complete a new type of puzzle.

This cultivation puzzle has three different options that players can utilize including rotate, switch, and copy, with an unlimited amount of all options except for copy which may only be completed twice. Players can complete this puzzle and thus cultivate their Stretchy Geo fungus in four moves.

How do you cultivate Stretchy Geo fungus in Genshin Impact? Completing the Stretchy Geo fungus puzzle

Screengrab via miHoYo

Step one: The first move that players should make in this puzzle is to rotate all four of the Floral Jelly that are located in the top left corner of the formation.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Step two: Next, players should select the orange Floral Jelly located in the exact middle of the formation and swap it with the light blue Floral Jelly in the center of the bottom row.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Step three: Players may now utilize one of their copy moves to replicate the color of the green Floral Jelly in the top left corner and apply it to the light blue Floral Jelly situated to the right of it.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Step four: The final move that players will need to make for the process is to utilize their final copy move to replicate a green Floral Jelly once more.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

After completing the fourth move, players will then have completed the cultivation process and their Stretchy Geo fungus will officially be ready for battle. Players can cultivate the Stretchy Geo fungus at any point before the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event comes to an end in about two weeks.