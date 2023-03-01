Genshin Impact players beg miHoYo to buff Dehya following her disappointing release

Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.5 released today, bringing Dehya as a new five-star character featuring in the new Event Wish.

Players were eager to test her out and see whether she’s strong enough after she sparked controversy when her abilities and their weak numbers leaked online.

She was considered heavily underpowered due to weak damage, high Energy Recharge requirements, short buff durations, and shaky Ultimate.

And now that the update has released, fans and content creators seem pretty unanimously disappointed.

In the game’s official subreddit, countless players posted gameplay videos showcasing how weak Dehya is against various enemies.

The main concern players point at is how Dehya isn’t even viable for Burgeon reaction teams—even though the developer showcased this strategy in her gameplay trailer.

Numerous video footage of the Spiral Abyss’ highest floors—Genshin‘s hardest content to date—show how Dendro burgeons don’t explode within Dehya’s buff field (her Elemental Skill) due to the boss being too big.

This is a hard blow for Dehya fans. Theorycrafters are struggling to find any team where the character can stand out compared to other characters (even four-star ones), and this strategy had the potential to be her strong point.

“They really thought of every single edge case where Dehya might even have had the slightest hint of being good at and made sure she wouldn’t be,” one player commented under the Abyss footage.

Players are now begging HoYoverse to “fix” Dehya over social media. Her name has been also trending on Twitter following Patch 3.5’s release. “It isn’t even buffing at this point. Fix my girl Dehya,” another player said.

if xiao's burst worked like dehya's pic.twitter.com/SHbAS5sFvc — Zy0x (@Zy0x_) March 1, 2023

Pulling for five-star characters requires spending many resources in Genshin Impact. Players must often spend hundreds of Primogems to have a chance of getting her in her Event Wish banner.

Since Event Wishes rotate every 20 days, free-to-play users are obligated to sacrifice some banners to get five-star characters in the next ones.

Since Dehya is considered underpowered compared to her rarity and she’s going to join Standard Banners permanently after her Event Wish, her banner won’t likely generate much revenue. In addition, other characters on her banner were criticized due to generating low interest outside Bennett.

Still, fans who want the character due to her cool background and design will be able to complete the content by investing resources in gearing her up and finding the best teams to play with her. Although she’s weaker than most of the other Pyro characters, she won’t block player progression through the game.