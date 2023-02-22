Best teams for Dehya in Genshin Impact

The 3.5 update is fast approaching, and it’ll bring a new five-star character to the Genshin Impact roster. Her name is Dehya, and she’s eagerly awaited by a large part of the community.

Ever since she was leaked, which dates back to even before the release of the Sumeru region and Dendro element, many players have waited to see her join the game as a playable character. Fans who’ve completed Sumeru’s Archon quests have already encountered her as an NPC.

Many players are wondering whether the beloved character will boast great strength compared to other five-star characters in Genshin.

Based on the information pointing at her being available in Standard banners after update 3.5, she won’t likely be as powerful as limited five-stars, but rather comparable to other standard five-star characters such as Jean and Mona.

It’s still too early to get a definitive answer, but she should be strong enough to have fun fighting with her if you play with her strengths and optimize your strategy. Since she’s going to be in standard banners, you’ll likely get to play her at some point.

In her current state, Dehya doesn’t look very versatile. It means you’ll have to build a very specific team around her to maximize her potential. Still, the developer has yet to reveal everything about her, her farming resources aside. Some speculate she’ll receive a dedicated Artifact Set with update 3.6, so there might be some unknowns for quite a time even after her banner releases.

Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about creating an efficient team composition for Dehya.

How to create a good team comp for Dehya

Dehya’s abilities grant her damage, some Pyro reactions, and much utility. Her passive gives her useful HP regeneration when she’s struggling, which will be very strong for beginners and casual players in particular.

This makes sense considering she’s going to join standard banners. These are more affordable characters since they require Acquaint Fates to be earned instead of Intertwined Fates (which are harder to get in Genshin).

Dehya will be able to fit in teams as a hyper-carry if players are willing to get the best build for her or as sub-DPS for more affordable builds.

The four best Dehya team compositions in Genshin Impact

List of best characters to pair her with

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Fire-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kazuha

Four-star Anemo Catalyst character Sucrose

There are certainly other characters that can perform well with Dehya, especially since she has yet to release and players can’t experiment with her kit. This list will likely be adjusted after 3.5 is introduced.

Meanwhile, these ones look the best for complementing her unique skillset. With these unique characters in mind, here are five of the best team compositions for Dehya that players can create.

Some of the teams listed below were theorycrafted by content creator Zajef77.

1) Dehya, Bennett, Nahida, and Ganyu

This team composition would cover many strengths with Elemental Reactions with Pyro. Dehya alone doesn’t provide enough Pyro reactions to make this work, that’s why Bennett as a Pyro support is vital to this composition.

Players will deal damage using Burn and Melt reactions, which are triggered by Pyro in combination with Dendro and Cryo attacks, respectively. Since Dehya has decent interruption resistance, she’ll be able to survive in this composition even without a strong shield and can be pretty strong.

Nahida is strong with any character focused on Pyro reactions due to her Ultimate and Dendro triggers granting a pretty much infinite Burning effect. That’s why she would be vital in this team composition.

2) Dehya, Mona, Bennett, Kazuha

In this team, Dehya will also be taken both for her DPS and Pyro reactions in combination with Bennett. This time, she will rely on Vaporize reactions using Mona. She’s also a character available in standard banners, which means it’s another affordable DPS.

Mona’s ultimate and E, which applies constant Hydro reactions to nearby enemies, can trigger combos with Dehya’s ultimate, which applies many Pyro reactions in a short time (as of today, her Ultimate only lasts for Four seconds, where she applies fast hits).

Kazuha can be replaced by another Anemo support character, including the more affordable character Sucrose. He’s especially strong here since he can gather enemies around Mona’s E and help Dehya deal damage to more enemies with her Plunging attacks and Ultimate.

This team will require a lot of Elemental Energy. Dehya’s Ultimate doesn’t regenerate Energy, which means she gets more of this when she’s off-field than when using her abilities (according to her current kit).

3) Dehya, Bennett, Xiangling, Kazuha

If you’re willing to take advantage of a maximum of Pyro reactions, then a team with three Pyro characters and one support from another element will be your best bet. Taking one character from another element allows more Resonance effects and reactions to pair with Pyro attacks.

Kazuka is, once again, in this team because of his capacity to gather around characters using his Anemo attacks. Free-to-play users can replace him for Sucrose if they want a more affordable team, too. Xiangling is also easy to get for beginners, and she has very strong Elemental triggers.

She’s omnipresent in teams focused on Pyro reactions because of that. Her Ultimate constantly applies Pyro effect without requiring her on the field, and her E does that as well. In combination with Dehya’s AoE damage and an Anemo character to gather around enemies, this team can deal a lot of damage when applying this combo.

4) Dehya, Razor, Qiqi, Bennett

This would be the most affordable team possible using Dehya. If you don’t have many five-star characters but absolutely want to play around Dehya, this could be a way to do it.

This team will heavily prioritize physical damage. Dehya will play as the main DPS, which is why you’ll have to spend most of your resources on gearing her up and unlocking her Constellation, if possible. Boost her ATK and CRIT, too.

Razor provides the other part of the team’s main DPS. Qiqi will take the support function, while Bennett will be still played as a sub-DPS and support character. Bennett is Genshin’s strongest four-star character, and his tremendous heal with his decent damage will be vital in this team.