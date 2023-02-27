Genshin Impact devs confirm all characters in upcoming banners, and fans aren’t happy

Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.5 is just around the corner, and the developer has revealed the final details of what it will bring to the game.

The full list of characters with increased pull rates in the first phase’s banners was also confirmed, but the community response wasn’t too positive.

Many Genshin fans weren’t keen on pulling for Dehya when she’ll release with Patch 3.5 due to her lack of strength compared to her high rarity.

In addition, she’ll permanently join Standard Banners after her Event Wish runs out, which means many fans will simply wait for her to join the lower-value Banner instead of trying to get her beforehand.

Still, they waited to see which other characters would appear alongside her to know whether her banner was worth spending Primogems on.

They’ve been disappointed to see that Barbara, Bennett, and Collei were the four-stars featured with Dehya and Cyno’s banner in 3.5.

“Two healers for the defensive character with self-healing! Oh boy,” ironized the top-voted comment on the news’ Reddit thread. “If Dehya’s pyro application wasn’t total ass and there was any reason to build Elemental Mastery on her at all, this would have been a Burgeon banner,” read the next one.

Generally, players expect to be able to pull for four-star characters that can play in the same team as the main one, so that they can build a squad around them easier. Here, Barbara and Colleil aren’t expected to work well at all with Dehya, although Bennett should be able to link up with her.

Moreover, Barbara and Collei are free characters that all players can get through Adventure Rank, without having to spend Primogems on banners. This gives them a considerably low value in a banner.

Some players now think Dehya’s release and Cyno’s rerun will “break Keqing’s record for least profitable banner.” To make things worse, both banners are stuck between two highly-sought Event Wishes.

“Maybe they just want to see how low can their sales go on banner or something, like some sort of social experiment,” wrote another comment.

Many players broke the bank to get Yelan and Hu Tao in the banners that are ending tomorrow, while more are already saving up to pull for Baizhu and Kaveh, two fan-favorite characters in the main story, who are rumored to release in Patch 3.6 later in spring.

Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.5 is planned to release in two days from now, on March, 1. It’ll bring Dehya as a new character, as well as Cyno’s rerun in Event Wishes. It’ll also introduce more Archon story quests and many time-limited events, such as Faruzan’s Hangout.