Genshin Impact offers all sorts of activities for its players—and the most competitive among them will want to find challenging content to complete. That’s why the Spiral Abyss was created, offering precious rewards, and difficult challenges in the superior chambers, with 12 floors in total.

When entering the Spiral Abyss, you will have to defeat a certain number of opponents and get to choose a bonus. As you continue to clear levels, you’ll unlock higher and higher floors. Co-op isn’t enabled in those repeatable Domains.

Your rewards will depend on the time spent to clear those, so you can perfect your strategy to earn more goodies.

Here is the ultimate guide on Genshin Impact‘s Spiral Abyss.

To unlock the Spiral Abyss, you need to reach at least Adventurer Rank 20 and then head to the Musk Reef. Here is a guide on how to do it.

Completing Spiral Abyss domains is a great way to get various rewards, including the most precious of currencies in Genshin Impact: Primogems.

The ninth to the twelfth floors are the most rewarding, with a total of 600 Primogems earned for clearing them with nine stars. With a bimonthly reset, it’s the best way to earn those regularly.

When you head to the Spiral Abyss, you can read the Blessing you’ve gotten on the floor you must clear. Then, you’ll be able to select a team of four characters, and later, in the latter half of the Abyss’ floors, two teams. Lastly, upon entering the repeatable Domain, you’ll have to choose another buff.

Those buffs can be changed at each chamber, or chosen once for the whole floor. They can boost your defense, elemental burst, movement speed, and more. Simply choose your card depending on your team’s playstyle. They are important, but less significant than the Floor’s blessing.

Tips to clear the Spiral Abyss

Take at least one support character

This is essential for all teams, and it’s even more so in the Spiral Abyss because you cannot use food to regenerate while clearing its three chambers. The ability to shield or heal your characters will be key to survival.

Build your strategy around the Chamber’s blessing

The buffs provided by blessings are significant. Even though your character buffed by the Chamber’s blessing doesn’t feature the best level or gear in your team, it might outweigh the difference nevertheless and still be worth playing on that floor.

In addition, the active blessings are chosen with the enemies’ Elements and weaknesses taken into account for the floor.

The ninth to twelfth floors are the most challenging to clear with the maximum stars. The previous ones can be easily cleared, especially if the players’ Adventure Rank is way beyond the level of enemies. Here is the level of enemies encountered on every floor of the Spiral Abyss:

Floor One: level 25

Floor Two: level 40

Floor Three: level 45

Floor Four: level 50

Floor Five: level 55

Floor Six: level 60

Floor Seven: level 65

Floor Eight: level 70

Floor Nine and 10: levels 72 to 76

Floor 11: levels 88 to 92

Floor 12: levels 95 to 100.

The first four floors are fairly easy to complete. Starting at the fifth floor, you’ll have to choose teams for the first and second half of the completion.

This can become challenging if you have yet to develop a balanced team because you won’t be able to use the same characters in both halves.