Genshin Impact is an ARPG focused on exploration. It suits multiple kinds of playstyles, whether you want to play a few hours a month or everyday.

For the hardcore players, the Spiral Abyss offers difficult challenges to complete. The difficulty matches the rewards, and it’s one of the best ways to farm Primogems for players who’ve already completed all Archon quests.

Here is how to enter the Spiral Abyss and some tips and tricks to ease your first path to the game’s high-end content.

How to enter the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via MiHoYo

First, there’s a basic requirement to enter the Spiral Abyss: reach Adventure Rank 20. Then you must go to a small island shaped like a moon located on the Easternmost side of the Mondstadt region.

Rather than glide there, you can take a portal that’s located in Cape Oath, near the closest cliff from the island. The portal’s location is showed on the map above. It resembles a blue vortex floating in the air.

You can simply walk under it and jump to fly up the air tunnel to get through the portal. Then you’ll be taken directly to the Musk Reef island.

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once on the island, there will be no additional puzzle or elements to solve to unlock the Spiral Abyss. Simply walk up to the moon portal standing at the middle of the water and interact with it to enter.