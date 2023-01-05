Genshin Impact leaks provide a first look at Fontaine character concepts

The ever-growing world of Teyvat and its seven unique regions is at the core of Genshin Impact’s main storyline. Travelers have already set sail to the Anemo region of Mondstadt, the Geo region of Liyue, the Electro region of Inazuma, and most recently the Dendro region of Sumeru but will next get to embark on a journey to the Hydro region of Fontaine.

Fontaine has been shrouded in mystery with only a small amount of Fontaine leaks having surfaced thus far and not much actually known within the Genshin community about the Hydro region or its Hydro Archon. But players are finally getting a decent look into the aesthetic of Fontaine thanks to an abundance of character concept leaks that have surfaced within the community.

Teyvat is composed of seven distinctive regions and each region is tied to one of Genshin’s seven elements. Each unique nation comes not only with its own element but also with its own style and an area of the world that it is based on. The Hydro region of Fontaine is believed to be inspired by France, which means that the character’s overall looks and the appearance of the region itself will likely draw heavy inspiration from this region of the world.

Although players have been left in the dark wondering what the Hydro region will be like for quite some time, leaks have finally brought some exciting sneak peeks to the surface.

The first major Fontaine character leak is of a female character that a highly trusted member of the Genshin community believes to be Focalors, the Hydro Archon herself. Because of how early this leak is and only one leaker backing this statement, this character may or may not actually be the Hydro Archon but certainly is a Fontaine and Hydro character since her Vision is prominently displayed.

Another character dressed in a similar style but with a very different color scheme surfaced shortly after. Although this character fits Fontaine’s aesthetic, she might not be a Hydro character since her Vision is not visible. This doesn’t mean she cannot be a Fontaine character as many characters within each region wield elements that are different from what the region represents, like the Hydro character Nilou in the Dendro region of Sumeru or the Pyro character Diluc in the Anemo region of Mondstadt.

Who exactly this character might be is currently unknown, but some leakers believe her to be the past Hydro Archon that existed before the current one. Others within the leak community believe the same but instead that the previous leaked character is the past one and this one is the current one.

Outside of these two fairly clear leaks, a few others also surfaced but are not very high quality. One of the other characters that leaked appears to be Lyney, who miHoYo itslf showcased long ago in its spoiler video for the seven regions and Genshin’s main storyline called “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail.”

His signature hat and outfit are present but the other character does not appear to be his counterpart Lynette unless a drastic redesign of her character has occurred. The first character is certainly Lyney but it is unlikely that the second one is Lynette and is probably a new Fontaine character that players have not seen yet.

The rest of the character concept leaks are pretty fuzzy and not too much can be learned from them. But when put besides the rest of the leaks, the clear look at Lyney and Lynette that players have gotten, the alleged steampunk aesthetic of the region, and the rumored inspiration for Fontaine being France, a solid idea of what Fontaine will look like has finally emerged.

In total, 11 Fontaine characters have been uncovered by the leak community thus far, though clear looks at all of them have not been shared yet.

Every playable Genshin character can be edited by players in a few ways, including their costumes and their glider. Alongside the many Fontaine character model leaks, the signature Glider for the region also surfaced.

The Hydro region of Fontaine is still likely months away and is not expected to release for quite some time. Based on miHoYo’s usual patterns and that the release of Sumeru occurred in August 2022, Fontaine probably won’t be released until sometime in the summer of 2023 at the earliest but should definitely debut before the year comes to a close.