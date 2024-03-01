Category:
Chronicled Wish: How does the new Genshin Impact banner work?

A new way to obtain you favorite 5-star.
Published: Mar 1, 2024 04:51 pm
Diluc holds a sword in Genshin Impact
Image via Hoyoverse

In the latest Genshin Impact Special Program live, Hoyoverse announced a new type of banner coming to the game with version 4.5. Chronicled Wish will give players a new chance to obtain their favorite five-star characters and weapons that have been secluded for a while. 

This new type of wish banner will be available starting version 4.5 of Genshin Impact, and will feature six five-star characters and over 10 different five-star weapons. But despite the high number of possible pulls, players won’t have trouble pulling for the character or weapon they want as they’ll be able to chart a specific course for a character or weapon they want, according to Hoyoverse. 

How does the Chronicled Wish banner work in Genshin Impact?

Jean appears with blue-green sparks surrounding her in Genshin Impact.
Jean returns to your banners thanks to the new Chronicled Wish in version 4.5. Image via Hoyoverse
In the latest Genshin Impact Special Program live, Hoyoverse announced the new Chronicled Wish banner, explaining it requires a maximum of one fate point to guarantee the player’s target of choice. Travelers are also guaranteed an item that matches their target type, meaning for players targeting a five-star character, whatever they pull is guaranteed to be a character—and the same is true for weapons. 

Which characters will be featured in Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact?

The Chronicled Wish banner will only feature five-star characters that have had at least three character-event wishes and have not appeared on any recent banners

Song of Broken Pines, Eula's prime claymore sowrd is coming back to your Genshin Impact banners with version 4.5 - Image via Hoyoverse
Song of Broken Pines, Eula’s prime claymore sword is coming back to your Genshin Impact banners with version 4.5. Image via Hoyoverse
In March’s special program where the banner was first announced, Hoyoverse showcased six characters and 11 weapons: four claymores, two catalysts, two swords, two bows, and a polearm. Here’s a list of all characters and weapons coming to the first Chronicled Wish banner in version 4.5 of Genshin Impact.

Characters:

  • Albedo
  • Diluc
  • Eula
  • Jean
  • Klee
  • Mona

Claymores:

  • Beacon of the Reed Sea
  • Song of Broken Pines
  • Wolf’s Gravestone
  • Skyward Pride

Catalysts:

  • Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
  • Skyward Atlas

Swords:

  • Skyward Blade
  • Aquila Favonia

Polearm:

  • Skyward Spine

Bows:

  • Hunter’s Path
  • Skyward Harp

More details on future iterations of the Chronicled Wish and possible new updates will be shared at a later date, according to Hoyoverse.

