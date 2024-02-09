Best weapons for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a well-known transporter from Liyue in Genshin Impact. The four-star Fire character wields heavy things, and logically, he has the heaviest of weapons. With the best Claymore in hand, he’ll bring havoc in Teyvat.

Getting the characters you want can require a lot of patience in Genshin. But once it’s done, you’ll have to spend more time and effort building them up.

To maximize the potential of Gaming, you need to build the strongest team around him, level him up, and then Ascend him up to level 90, give him the best artifacts and lastly, the very best Claymore. This guide will help you with the latter.

Genshin Impact: Best Claymores for Gaming

Prioritize offensive stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The stats you want to prioritize for Gaming are Critical damage and chance, as well as Elemental Mastery. He’s best used to trigger Pyro reactions, like Vaporize or Melt. His attacks have perfect timing to perform them, so it’s a solid option, even among five-star characters. Here are the Claymores that will make him more of a threat.

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea: The ultimate weapon

Beacon of the Reed Sea is a Legendary weapon perfect for Gaming because it grants a precious Crit Rate bonus. It also grants an Attack bonus when Gaming uses an Elemental Skill on opponents or receives damage. It’s very strong on any DPS, and it will bring havoc on the battlefield with an optimized Gaming.

It’s as strong as it is hard to get, however. You can only get The Beacon of the Reed Sea through Wishes, and it hasn’t been in banners since March 2023.

2) Serpent Spine: The best Epic Claymore

Serpent Spine also grants that precious Crit Rate boost. Gaming also gains a flat damage bonus when he deals damage on the field. A flat damage bonus is precious, and this one is strong because it can stack up to five times. Serpent Spine is a more affordable Claymore option for Gaming since it’s Epic. It was a reward for a battle pass, and can be obtained as random loot from Wishes on the permanent banner.

3) Mailed Flower: For Windblume Breath players

Players who completed the Windblume Breath event can make good use of the Mailed Flower, especially if it’s Refined to level Five. It’s an easy boost to Gaming’s Elemental Mastery. It also grants more Attack, and a unique bonus to both stats by triggering Elemental Reactions, which is Gaming’s main strength.

4) Prototype Archaic: Free-to-play option

It’s the best free-to-play option for Gaming, although it’s nowhere near the best weapon in Genshin for him. The Attack bonuses aren’t the best, but they’ll still boost his damage. Gaming gains an Attack bonus every 15 seconds, which is viable.