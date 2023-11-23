Best weapons for each character in Genshin Impact

You've got a lot of choices.

Cyno, Kokomi, Kirara, Kaeya, Charlotte, and Hu Tao gathered together.
Image via miHoYo

Equipping your Genshin Impact characters with the strongest gear possible is crucial to finding success in any battle you come across in Teyvatm, and choosing the best weapon for them is one of the most important parts.

A great weapon can make even the weakest character seem strong while a bad one can make Teyvat’s toughest feel rather lackluster. Choosing the best weapon possible for every character is a tough task, so here are all of the top choices for you.

Best weapons for every Genshin Impact character

Equipping your Genshin characters with a strong weapon is crucial for amplifying and building upon their skills. The best weapon for any given character will vary depending on how you want to build them and what they specialize at, but here are all of the best weapon options you can consider.

Best weapons for Bow characters in Genshin Impact

Bow characters tend to be some of the most flexible units in all of Genshin. Some of them excel as support units, some possess immensely strong DPS abilities, and others have a balanced mix of both.

Yelan looking to the right and holding her bow low as Hydro swirls around her and she prepares to strike.
Yelan is an amazing bow wielder who can supply both support and damage dealing. Image via miHoYo

Some reliably versatile and flexible options for any bow unit include Skyward Harp and Elegy for the End, which are two top-tier five-star weapons. There are also many powerful four-star bows you can choose with The Stringless and Favonius Warbow being two of the best choices.

CharacterWeaponOther options
AloyThundering PulseSkyward Harp
The Stringless
Polar Star
AmberElegy for the EndFavonius Warbow
The Stringless
Skyward Harp
ColleiElegy for the EndPolar Star
Aqua Simulacra
Favonius Warbow
DionaElegy for the EndSacrificial Bow
Favonius Warbow
FaruzanElegy for the EndFavonius Warbow
Skyward Harp
End of the Line
FischlAqua SimulacraPolar Star
The Stringless
Thundering Pulse
Skyward Harp
GanyuAqua SimulacraHunter’s Path
Amos’ Bow
Polar Star
Skyward Harp
Prototype Crescent
GorouElegy for the EndFavonius Warbow
Sacrificial Bow
Kujou SaraSkyward HarpElegy for the End
Polar Star
Hunter’s Path
Sacrificial Bow
LyneyThe First Great MagicAqua Simulacra
Thundering Pulse
Skyward Harp
Scion of the Blazing Sun
Tartaglia (Childe)Polar StarThundering Pulse
Hunter’s Path
The Viridescent Hunt
Aqua Simulacra
TighnariHunter’s PathElegy for the End
Aqua Simulacra
Polar Star
Skyward Harp
Scion of the Blazing Sun
VentiElegy for the EndThe Stringless
Aqua Simulacra
Skyward Harp
Polar Star
YelanAqua SimulacraElegy for the End
Favonius Warbow
The Stringless
Skyward Harp
Thundering Pulse
YoimiyaThundering PulsePolar Star
Rust
Aqua Simulacra
Skyward Harp
Amos’ Bow

Best weapons for Catalyst characters in Genshin Impact

Catalyst units are very flexible and so are their weapons. Some catalysts specialize in damage dealing while others are entirely focused on amplifying support abilities like healing.

Kokomi floating slightly off the ground with her Catalyst at her side as she uses her Hydro powers.
Kokomi is one of the best catalyst characters around. Image via miHoYo

Overall, Skyward Atlas is the most versatile five-star catalyst while The Widsith is your best four-star bet, but the best catalyst for each character varies quite drastically in this category depending on what you want the character to focus on.

CharacterWeaponOther options
BaizhuJadefall’s SplendorPrototype Amber
Everlasting Moonglow
Favonius Codex
BarbaraEverlasting MoonglowThrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
Prototype Amber
CharlotteSkyward AtlasPrototype Amber
Kagura’s Verity
Favonius Codex
KleeLost Prayer to the Sacred WindsSkyward Atlas
The Widsith
Kagura’s Verity
LisaKagura’s VeritySkyward Atlas
The Widsith
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
MonaSkyward AtlasThe Widsith
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
NahidaA Thousand Floating DreamsKagura’s Verity
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Sacrificial Jade
Sacrificial Fragments
The Widsith
NeuvilletteTome of the Eternal FlowLost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Sacrificial Jade
Prototype Amber
Kagura’s Verity
NingguangLost Prayer to the Sacred WindsSkyward Atlas
Solar Pearl
Kagura’s Verity
Memory of Dust
Sangonomiya KokomiEverlasting MoonglowThrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
Prototype Amber
Jadefall’s Splendor
Shikanoin HeizouSkyward AtlasTulaytullah’s Remembrance
Kagura’s Verity
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Solar Pearl
Sacrificial Fragments
SucroseA Thousand Floating DreamsSacrificial Fragments
Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
WandererTulaytullah’s RemembranceLost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
The Widsith
Skyward Atlas
Kagura’s Verity
WriothesleyCashflow SupervisionTulaytullah’s Remembrance
Skyward Atlas
The Widsith
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Yae MikoKagura’s VeritySkyward Atlas
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
The Widsith
YanfeiSkyward AtlasLost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Best weapons for Claymore characters in Genshin Impact

Claymore characters wield massive and clunky weapons, so it’s not too surprising they are almost always dedicated DPS units. Because of this, you’ll generally be seeking claymores with strong DPS statistics including critical damage, attack, and critical rate.

Itto holding a claymore over his shoulder and preparing to strike.
Itto specializes in striking enemies with brutal damage. Image via miHoYo

Wolf’s Gravestone and Skyward Pride are two of the most useful claymores currently available, although both are five-stars, which makes them tough to unlock. Serpent Spine is one of the best four-stars you can go for instead.

CharacterWeaponOther options
Arataki IttoRedhorn StonethresherSerpent Spine
Skyward Pride
Whiteblind
Wolf’s Gravestone
BeidouWolf’s GravestoneSerpent Spine
The Unforged
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Skyward Pride
ChongyunWolf’s GravestoneSerpent Spine
Redhorn Stonethresher
Skyward Pride
Sacrificial Greatsword
DehyaBeacon of the Reed SeaWolf’s Gravestone
Favonius Greatsword
Skyward Pride
DilucWolf’s GravestoneRedhorn Stonethresher
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Serpent Spine
The Unforged
Skyward Pride
DoriFavonius GreatswordWolf’s Gravestone
The Bell
Sacrificial Greatsword
EulaSong of Broken PinesBeacon of the Reed Sea
Wolf’s Gravestone
Serpent Spine
Skyward Pride
Snow-Tombed Starsilver
FreminetSong of Broken PinesSkyward Pride
Wolf’s Gravestone
Serpent Spine
Snow-Tombed Starsilver
KavehMailed FlowerFavonius Greatsword
Makhaira Aquamarine
Sacrificial Greatsword
Rainslasher
NoelleRedhorn StonethresherSerpent Spine
Whiteblind
Skyward Pride
RazorWolf’s GravestoneSong of Broken Pines
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Serpent Spine
SayuWolf’s GravestoneMakhaira Aquamarine
Favonius Greatsword
Mailed Flower
Beacon of the Reed Sea
XinyanRedhorn StonethresherSkyward Pride
Serpent Spine
Beacon of the Reed Sea

Best weapons for Polearm characters in Genshin Impact

Polearm units are surprisingly flexible and range from protective supports like Zhongli to jack-of-all-trade units like Raiden Shogun. Because of this, you’ll find polearm characters to be one of the more complex types to build since there is a wide array of different types of this weapon.

Zhongli pointing his polearm at the ground.
Zhongli leans into supplying strong shields as support. Image via miHoYo

Staff of Homa is the overall top choice for just about any polearm recruit thanks to its highly powerful damage-dealing abilities. Some other string options include Skyward Spine, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, and Engulfing Lightning.

CharacterWeaponOther options
CandaceStaff of HomaFavonius Lance
Black Tassel
Rightful Reward
Skyward Spine
CynoStaff of the Scarlet SandsPrimordial Jade Winged-Spear
Staff of Homa
Calamity Queller
White Tassel
Ballad of the Fjords
Hu TaoStaff of HomaStaff of the Scarlet Sands
Ballad of the Fjords
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Dragon’s Bane
White Tassel
MikaEngulfing LightningFavonius Lance
Skyward Spine
Black Tassel
Raiden ShogunEngulfing LightningStaff of Homa
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Staff of the Scarlet Sands
Wavebreaker’s Fin
The Catch
RosariaStaff of HomaPrimordial Jade Winged-Spear
Wavebreaker’s Fin
Deathmatch
The Catch
ShenheCalamity QuellerEngulfing Lightning
Skyward Spine
Favonius Lance
ThomaFavonius LanceKitain Cross Spear
Engulfing Lightning
Moonpiercer
Rightful Reward
XianglingStaff of the Scarlet SandsStaff of Homa
Engulfing Lightning
The Catch
XiaoPrimordial Jade Winged-SpearStaff of Homa
Calamity Queller
Deathmatch
Skyward Spine
YaoyaoFavonius LanceBlack Tassel
Rightful Reward
Kitain Cross Spear
Engulfing Lightning
Moonpiercer
Yun JinEngulfing LightningFavonius Lance
The Catch
ZhongliStaff of HomaEngulfing Lightning
Black Tassel
Rightful Reward
The Catch
Favonius Lance

Best weapons for Sword characters in Genshin Impact

There are a ton of Sword characters in Teyvat, and they all work very differently. In this class, you’ll find amazing DPS units, powerful secondary damage dealers, general support forces, and even reliable healers.

Kazuha unsheathing his sword.
Kazuha is an incredible support and secondary DPS sword unit. Image via miHoYo

Primordial Jade Cutter, Freedom-Sworn, and Mistsplitter Reforged are super flexible and reliable picks for any sword recruit. Your best four-star bets are generally The Black Sword, Favonius Sword, and Sacrificial Sword.

CharacterWeaponOther options
AlbedoCinnabar SpindlePrimordial Jade Cutter
Mistsplitter Reforged
Wolf-Fang
Harbinger of Dawn
AlhaithamLight of Foliar IncisionPrimordial Jade Cutter
Mistsplitter Reforged
Wolf-Fang
Haran Geppaku Futsu
The Black Sword
BennettMistsplitter ReforgedAquila Favonia
Skyward Blade
Sacrificial Sword
Freedom-Sworn
FurinaSplendor of Tranquil WatersKey of Khaj-Nisut
Festering Desire
Skyward Blade
The Dockhand’s Assistant
Favonius Sword
JeanPrimordial Jade CutterFreedom-Sworn
Mistsplitter Reforged
Festering Desire
Favonius Sword
Skyward Blade
Haran Geppaku Futsu
Kaedehara KazuhaFreedom-SwornXiphos’ Moonlight
Skyward Blade
Favonius Sword
Primordial Jade Cutter
Mistsplitter Reforged
Sacrificial Sword
KaeyaPrimordial Jade CutterMistsplitter Reforged
Favonius Sword
Kamisato AyakaMistsplitter ReforgedHaran Geppaku Futsu
The Black Sword
Light of Foliar Incision
Amenoma Kageuchi
Kamisato AyatoHaran Geppaku FutsuMistsplitter Reforged
Primordial Jade Cutter
The Black Sword
KeqingMistsplitter ReforgedPrimordial Jade Cutter
Haran Geppaku Futsu
The Black Sword
Freedom-Sworn
KiraraKey of Khaj-NisutFavonius Sword
The Dockhand’s Assistant
Sacrificial Sword
Kuki ShinobuFreedom-SwornXiphos’ Moonlight
Key of Khaj-Nisut
Primordial Jade Cutter
Iron Sting
LaylaKey of Khaj-NisutPrimordial Jade Cutter
Favonius Sword
LynetteFreedom-SwornSacrificial Sword
Favonius Sword
Primordial Jade Cutter
Wolf-Fang
NilouKey of Khaj-NisutFavonius Sword
Freedom-Sworn
The Dockhand’s Assistant
QiqiSkyward BladeSacrificial Sword
Favonius Sword
TravelerFreedom-SwornFavonius Sword
Mistsplitter Reforged
Skyward Blade
Primordial Jade Cutter
Haran Geppaku Futsu
XingqiuPrimordial Jade CutterSacrificial Sword
Favonius Sword
Mistsplitter Reforged

Kacee Fay
