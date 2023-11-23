Best weapons for each character in Genshin Impact

Equipping your Genshin Impact characters with the strongest gear possible is crucial to finding success in any battle you come across in Teyvatm, and choosing the best weapon for them is one of the most important parts.

A great weapon can make even the weakest character seem strong while a bad one can make Teyvat’s toughest feel rather lackluster. Choosing the best weapon possible for every character is a tough task, so here are all of the top choices for you.

Best weapons for every Genshin Impact character

Equipping your Genshin characters with a strong weapon is crucial for amplifying and building upon their skills. The best weapon for any given character will vary depending on how you want to build them and what they specialize at, but here are all of the best weapon options you can consider.

Best weapons for Bow characters in Genshin Impact

Bow characters tend to be some of the most flexible units in all of Genshin. Some of them excel as support units, some possess immensely strong DPS abilities, and others have a balanced mix of both.

Yelan is an amazing bow wielder who can supply both support and damage dealing. Image via miHoYo

Some reliably versatile and flexible options for any bow unit include Skyward Harp and Elegy for the End, which are two top-tier five-star weapons. There are also many powerful four-star bows you can choose with The Stringless and Favonius Warbow being two of the best choices.

Character Weapon Other options Aloy Thundering Pulse Skyward Harp

The Stringless

Polar Star Amber Elegy for the End Favonius Warbow

The Stringless

Skyward Harp Collei Elegy for the End Polar Star

Aqua Simulacra

Favonius Warbow Diona Elegy for the End Sacrificial Bow

Favonius Warbow Faruzan Elegy for the End Favonius Warbow

Skyward Harp

End of the Line Fischl Aqua Simulacra Polar Star

The Stringless

Thundering Pulse

Skyward Harp Ganyu Aqua Simulacra Hunter’s Path

Amos’ Bow

Polar Star

Skyward Harp

Prototype Crescent Gorou Elegy for the End Favonius Warbow

Sacrificial Bow Kujou Sara Skyward Harp Elegy for the End

Polar Star

Hunter’s Path

Sacrificial Bow Lyney The First Great Magic Aqua Simulacra

Thundering Pulse

Skyward Harp

Scion of the Blazing Sun Tartaglia (Childe) Polar Star Thundering Pulse

Hunter’s Path

The Viridescent Hunt

Aqua Simulacra Tighnari Hunter’s Path Elegy for the End

Aqua Simulacra

Polar Star

Skyward Harp

Scion of the Blazing Sun Venti Elegy for the End The Stringless

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

Polar Star Yelan Aqua Simulacra Elegy for the End

Favonius Warbow

The Stringless

Skyward Harp

Thundering Pulse Yoimiya Thundering Pulse Polar Star

Rust

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

Amos’ Bow

Best weapons for Catalyst characters in Genshin Impact

Catalyst units are very flexible and so are their weapons. Some catalysts specialize in damage dealing while others are entirely focused on amplifying support abilities like healing.

Kokomi is one of the best catalyst characters around. Image via miHoYo

Overall, Skyward Atlas is the most versatile five-star catalyst while The Widsith is your best four-star bet, but the best catalyst for each character varies quite drastically in this category depending on what you want the character to focus on.

Character Weapon Other options Baizhu Jadefall’s Splendor Prototype Amber

Everlasting Moonglow

Favonius Codex Barbara Everlasting Moonglow Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Prototype Amber Charlotte Skyward Atlas Prototype Amber

Kagura’s Verity

Favonius Codex Klee Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Skyward Atlas

The Widsith

Kagura’s Verity Lisa Kagura’s Verity Skyward Atlas

The Widsith

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Mona Skyward Atlas The Widsith

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers Nahida A Thousand Floating Dreams Kagura’s Verity

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Sacrificial Jade

Sacrificial Fragments

The Widsith Neuvillette Tome of the Eternal Flow Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Sacrificial Jade

Prototype Amber

Kagura’s Verity Ningguang Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Skyward Atlas

Solar Pearl

Kagura’s Verity

Memory of Dust Sangonomiya Kokomi Everlasting Moonglow Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Prototype Amber

Jadefall’s Splendor Shikanoin Heizou Skyward Atlas Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

Kagura’s Verity

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Solar Pearl

Sacrificial Fragments Sucrose A Thousand Floating Dreams Sacrificial Fragments

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers Wanderer Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The Widsith

Skyward Atlas

Kagura’s Verity Wriothesley Cashflow Supervision Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

Skyward Atlas

The Widsith

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Yae Miko Kagura’s Verity Skyward Atlas

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The Widsith Yanfei Skyward Atlas Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds



Best weapons for Claymore characters in Genshin Impact

Claymore characters wield massive and clunky weapons, so it’s not too surprising they are almost always dedicated DPS units. Because of this, you’ll generally be seeking claymores with strong DPS statistics including critical damage, attack, and critical rate.

Itto specializes in striking enemies with brutal damage. Image via miHoYo

Wolf’s Gravestone and Skyward Pride are two of the most useful claymores currently available, although both are five-stars, which makes them tough to unlock. Serpent Spine is one of the best four-stars you can go for instead.

Character Weapon Other options Arataki Itto Redhorn Stonethresher Serpent Spine

Skyward Pride

Whiteblind

Wolf’s Gravestone Beidou Wolf’s Gravestone Serpent Spine

The Unforged

Beacon of the Reed Sea

Skyward Pride Chongyun Wolf’s Gravestone Serpent Spine

Redhorn Stonethresher

Skyward Pride

Sacrificial Greatsword Dehya Beacon of the Reed Sea Wolf’s Gravestone

Favonius Greatsword

Skyward Pride Diluc Wolf’s Gravestone Redhorn Stonethresher

Beacon of the Reed Sea

Serpent Spine

The Unforged

Skyward Pride Dori Favonius Greatsword Wolf’s Gravestone

The Bell

Sacrificial Greatsword Eula Song of Broken Pines Beacon of the Reed Sea

Wolf’s Gravestone

Serpent Spine

Skyward Pride

Snow-Tombed Starsilver Freminet Song of Broken Pines Skyward Pride

Wolf’s Gravestone

Serpent Spine

Snow-Tombed Starsilver Kaveh Mailed Flower Favonius Greatsword

Makhaira Aquamarine

Sacrificial Greatsword

Rainslasher Noelle Redhorn Stonethresher Serpent Spine

Whiteblind

Skyward Pride Razor Wolf’s Gravestone Song of Broken Pines

Beacon of the Reed Sea

Serpent Spine Sayu Wolf’s Gravestone Makhaira Aquamarine

Favonius Greatsword

Mailed Flower

Beacon of the Reed Sea Xinyan Redhorn Stonethresher Skyward Pride

Serpent Spine

Beacon of the Reed Sea

Best weapons for Polearm characters in Genshin Impact

Polearm units are surprisingly flexible and range from protective supports like Zhongli to jack-of-all-trade units like Raiden Shogun. Because of this, you’ll find polearm characters to be one of the more complex types to build since there is a wide array of different types of this weapon.

Zhongli leans into supplying strong shields as support. Image via miHoYo

Staff of Homa is the overall top choice for just about any polearm recruit thanks to its highly powerful damage-dealing abilities. Some other string options include Skyward Spine, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, and Engulfing Lightning.

Character Weapon Other options Candace Staff of Homa Favonius Lance

Black Tassel

Rightful Reward

Skyward Spine Cyno Staff of the Scarlet Sands Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Staff of Homa

Calamity Queller

White Tassel

Ballad of the Fjords Hu Tao Staff of Homa Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Ballad of the Fjords

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Dragon’s Bane

White Tassel Mika Engulfing Lightning Favonius Lance

Skyward Spine

Black Tassel Raiden Shogun Engulfing Lightning Staff of Homa

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Wavebreaker’s Fin

The Catch Rosaria Staff of Homa Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Wavebreaker’s Fin

Deathmatch

The Catch Shenhe Calamity Queller Engulfing Lightning

Skyward Spine

Favonius Lance Thoma Favonius Lance Kitain Cross Spear

Engulfing Lightning

Moonpiercer

Rightful Reward Xiangling Staff of the Scarlet Sands Staff of Homa

Engulfing Lightning

The Catch Xiao Primordial Jade Winged-Spear Staff of Homa

Calamity Queller

Deathmatch

Skyward Spine Yaoyao Favonius Lance Black Tassel

Rightful Reward

Kitain Cross Spear

Engulfing Lightning

Moonpiercer Yun Jin Engulfing Lightning Favonius Lance

The Catch Zhongli Staff of Homa Engulfing Lightning

Black Tassel

Rightful Reward

The Catch

Favonius Lance

Best weapons for Sword characters in Genshin Impact

There are a ton of Sword characters in Teyvat, and they all work very differently. In this class, you’ll find amazing DPS units, powerful secondary damage dealers, general support forces, and even reliable healers.

Kazuha is an incredible support and secondary DPS sword unit. Image via miHoYo

Primordial Jade Cutter, Freedom-Sworn, and Mistsplitter Reforged are super flexible and reliable picks for any sword recruit. Your best four-star bets are generally The Black Sword, Favonius Sword, and Sacrificial Sword.