Best weapons for each character in Genshin Impact

Equipping your Genshin Impact characters with the strongest gear possible is crucial to finding success in any battle you come across in Teyvatm, and choosing the best weapon for them is one of the most important parts.
A great weapon can make even the weakest character seem strong while a bad one can make Teyvat’s toughest feel rather lackluster. Choosing the best weapon possible for every character is a tough task, so here are all of the top choices for you.
- Best weapons for every Genshin Impact character
Equipping your Genshin characters with a strong weapon is crucial for amplifying and building upon their skills. The best weapon for any given character will vary depending on how you want to build them and what they specialize at, but here are all of the best weapon options you can consider.
Best weapons for Bow characters in Genshin Impact
Bow characters tend to be some of the most flexible units in all of Genshin. Some of them excel as support units, some possess immensely strong DPS abilities, and others have a balanced mix of both.
Some reliably versatile and flexible options for any bow unit include Skyward Harp and Elegy for the End, which are two top-tier five-star weapons. There are also many powerful four-star bows you can choose with The Stringless and Favonius Warbow being two of the best choices.
|Character
|Weapon
|Other options
|Aloy
|Thundering Pulse
|Skyward Harp
The Stringless
Polar Star
|Amber
|Elegy for the End
|Favonius Warbow
The Stringless
Skyward Harp
|Collei
|Elegy for the End
|Polar Star
Aqua Simulacra
Favonius Warbow
|Diona
|Elegy for the End
|Sacrificial Bow
Favonius Warbow
|Faruzan
|Elegy for the End
|Favonius Warbow
Skyward Harp
End of the Line
|Fischl
|Aqua Simulacra
|Polar Star
The Stringless
Thundering Pulse
Skyward Harp
|Ganyu
|Aqua Simulacra
|Hunter’s Path
Amos’ Bow
Polar Star
Skyward Harp
Prototype Crescent
|Gorou
|Elegy for the End
|Favonius Warbow
Sacrificial Bow
|Kujou Sara
|Skyward Harp
|Elegy for the End
Polar Star
Hunter’s Path
Sacrificial Bow
|Lyney
|The First Great Magic
|Aqua Simulacra
Thundering Pulse
Skyward Harp
Scion of the Blazing Sun
|Tartaglia (Childe)
|Polar Star
|Thundering Pulse
Hunter’s Path
The Viridescent Hunt
Aqua Simulacra
|Tighnari
|Hunter’s Path
|Elegy for the End
Aqua Simulacra
Polar Star
Skyward Harp
Scion of the Blazing Sun
|Venti
|Elegy for the End
|The Stringless
Aqua Simulacra
Skyward Harp
Polar Star
|Yelan
|Aqua Simulacra
|Elegy for the End
Favonius Warbow
The Stringless
Skyward Harp
Thundering Pulse
|Yoimiya
|Thundering Pulse
|Polar Star
Rust
Aqua Simulacra
Skyward Harp
Amos’ Bow
Best weapons for Catalyst characters in Genshin Impact
Catalyst units are very flexible and so are their weapons. Some catalysts specialize in damage dealing while others are entirely focused on amplifying support abilities like healing.
Overall, Skyward Atlas is the most versatile five-star catalyst while The Widsith is your best four-star bet, but the best catalyst for each character varies quite drastically in this category depending on what you want the character to focus on.
|Character
|Weapon
|Other options
|Baizhu
|Jadefall’s Splendor
|Prototype Amber
Everlasting Moonglow
Favonius Codex
|Barbara
|Everlasting Moonglow
|Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
Prototype Amber
|Charlotte
|Skyward Atlas
|Prototype Amber
Kagura’s Verity
Favonius Codex
|Klee
|Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
|Skyward Atlas
The Widsith
Kagura’s Verity
|Lisa
|Kagura’s Verity
|Skyward Atlas
The Widsith
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
|Mona
|Skyward Atlas
|The Widsith
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
|Nahida
|A Thousand Floating Dreams
|Kagura’s Verity
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Sacrificial Jade
Sacrificial Fragments
The Widsith
|Neuvillette
|Tome of the Eternal Flow
|Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Sacrificial Jade
Prototype Amber
Kagura’s Verity
|Ningguang
|Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
|Skyward Atlas
Solar Pearl
Kagura’s Verity
Memory of Dust
|Sangonomiya Kokomi
|Everlasting Moonglow
|Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
Prototype Amber
Jadefall’s Splendor
|Shikanoin Heizou
|Skyward Atlas
|Tulaytullah’s Remembrance
Kagura’s Verity
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Solar Pearl
Sacrificial Fragments
|Sucrose
|A Thousand Floating Dreams
|Sacrificial Fragments
Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
|Wanderer
|Tulaytullah’s Remembrance
|Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
The Widsith
Skyward Atlas
Kagura’s Verity
|Wriothesley
|Cashflow Supervision
|Tulaytullah’s Remembrance
Skyward Atlas
The Widsith
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
|Yae Miko
|Kagura’s Verity
|Skyward Atlas
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
The Widsith
|Yanfei
|Skyward Atlas
|Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
Best weapons for Claymore characters in Genshin Impact
Claymore characters wield massive and clunky weapons, so it’s not too surprising they are almost always dedicated DPS units. Because of this, you’ll generally be seeking claymores with strong DPS statistics including critical damage, attack, and critical rate.
Wolf’s Gravestone and Skyward Pride are two of the most useful claymores currently available, although both are five-stars, which makes them tough to unlock. Serpent Spine is one of the best four-stars you can go for instead.
|Character
|Weapon
|Other options
|Arataki Itto
|Redhorn Stonethresher
|Serpent Spine
Skyward Pride
Whiteblind
Wolf’s Gravestone
|Beidou
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Serpent Spine
The Unforged
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Skyward Pride
|Chongyun
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Serpent Spine
Redhorn Stonethresher
Skyward Pride
Sacrificial Greatsword
|Dehya
|Beacon of the Reed Sea
|Wolf’s Gravestone
Favonius Greatsword
Skyward Pride
|Diluc
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Redhorn Stonethresher
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Serpent Spine
The Unforged
Skyward Pride
|Dori
|Favonius Greatsword
|Wolf’s Gravestone
The Bell
Sacrificial Greatsword
|Eula
|Song of Broken Pines
|Beacon of the Reed Sea
Wolf’s Gravestone
Serpent Spine
Skyward Pride
Snow-Tombed Starsilver
|Freminet
|Song of Broken Pines
|Skyward Pride
Wolf’s Gravestone
Serpent Spine
Snow-Tombed Starsilver
|Kaveh
|Mailed Flower
|Favonius Greatsword
Makhaira Aquamarine
Sacrificial Greatsword
Rainslasher
|Noelle
|Redhorn Stonethresher
|Serpent Spine
Whiteblind
Skyward Pride
|Razor
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Song of Broken Pines
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Serpent Spine
|Sayu
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Makhaira Aquamarine
Favonius Greatsword
Mailed Flower
Beacon of the Reed Sea
|Xinyan
|Redhorn Stonethresher
|Skyward Pride
Serpent Spine
Beacon of the Reed Sea
Best weapons for Polearm characters in Genshin Impact
Polearm units are surprisingly flexible and range from protective supports like Zhongli to jack-of-all-trade units like Raiden Shogun. Because of this, you’ll find polearm characters to be one of the more complex types to build since there is a wide array of different types of this weapon.
Staff of Homa is the overall top choice for just about any polearm recruit thanks to its highly powerful damage-dealing abilities. Some other string options include Skyward Spine, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, and Engulfing Lightning.
|Character
|Weapon
|Other options
|Candace
|Staff of Homa
|Favonius Lance
Black Tassel
Rightful Reward
Skyward Spine
|Cyno
|Staff of the Scarlet Sands
|Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Staff of Homa
Calamity Queller
White Tassel
Ballad of the Fjords
|Hu Tao
|Staff of Homa
|Staff of the Scarlet Sands
Ballad of the Fjords
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Dragon’s Bane
White Tassel
|Mika
|Engulfing Lightning
|Favonius Lance
Skyward Spine
Black Tassel
|Raiden Shogun
|Engulfing Lightning
|Staff of Homa
Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Staff of the Scarlet Sands
Wavebreaker’s Fin
The Catch
|Rosaria
|Staff of Homa
|Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
Wavebreaker’s Fin
Deathmatch
The Catch
|Shenhe
|Calamity Queller
|Engulfing Lightning
Skyward Spine
Favonius Lance
|Thoma
|Favonius Lance
|Kitain Cross Spear
Engulfing Lightning
Moonpiercer
Rightful Reward
|Xiangling
|Staff of the Scarlet Sands
|Staff of Homa
Engulfing Lightning
The Catch
|Xiao
|Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
|Staff of Homa
Calamity Queller
Deathmatch
Skyward Spine
|Yaoyao
|Favonius Lance
|Black Tassel
Rightful Reward
Kitain Cross Spear
Engulfing Lightning
Moonpiercer
|Yun Jin
|Engulfing Lightning
|Favonius Lance
The Catch
|Zhongli
|Staff of Homa
|Engulfing Lightning
Black Tassel
Rightful Reward
The Catch
Favonius Lance
Best weapons for Sword characters in Genshin Impact
There are a ton of Sword characters in Teyvat, and they all work very differently. In this class, you’ll find amazing DPS units, powerful secondary damage dealers, general support forces, and even reliable healers.
Primordial Jade Cutter, Freedom-Sworn, and Mistsplitter Reforged are super flexible and reliable picks for any sword recruit. Your best four-star bets are generally The Black Sword, Favonius Sword, and Sacrificial Sword.
|Character
|Weapon
|Other options
|Albedo
|Cinnabar Spindle
|Primordial Jade Cutter
Mistsplitter Reforged
Wolf-Fang
Harbinger of Dawn
|Alhaitham
|Light of Foliar Incision
|Primordial Jade Cutter
Mistsplitter Reforged
Wolf-Fang
Haran Geppaku Futsu
The Black Sword
|Bennett
|Mistsplitter Reforged
|Aquila Favonia
Skyward Blade
Sacrificial Sword
Freedom-Sworn
|Furina
|Splendor of Tranquil Waters
|Key of Khaj-Nisut
Festering Desire
Skyward Blade
The Dockhand’s Assistant
Favonius Sword
|Jean
|Primordial Jade Cutter
|Freedom-Sworn
Mistsplitter Reforged
Festering Desire
Favonius Sword
Skyward Blade
Haran Geppaku Futsu
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|Freedom-Sworn
|Xiphos’ Moonlight
Skyward Blade
Favonius Sword
Primordial Jade Cutter
Mistsplitter Reforged
Sacrificial Sword
|Kaeya
|Primordial Jade Cutter
|Mistsplitter Reforged
Favonius Sword
|Kamisato Ayaka
|Mistsplitter Reforged
|Haran Geppaku Futsu
The Black Sword
Light of Foliar Incision
Amenoma Kageuchi
|Kamisato Ayato
|Haran Geppaku Futsu
|Mistsplitter Reforged
Primordial Jade Cutter
The Black Sword
|Keqing
|Mistsplitter Reforged
|Primordial Jade Cutter
Haran Geppaku Futsu
The Black Sword
Freedom-Sworn
|Kirara
|Key of Khaj-Nisut
|Favonius Sword
The Dockhand’s Assistant
Sacrificial Sword
|Kuki Shinobu
|Freedom-Sworn
|Xiphos’ Moonlight
Key of Khaj-Nisut
Primordial Jade Cutter
Iron Sting
|Layla
|Key of Khaj-Nisut
|Primordial Jade Cutter
Favonius Sword
|Lynette
|Freedom-Sworn
|Sacrificial Sword
Favonius Sword
Primordial Jade Cutter
Wolf-Fang
|Nilou
|Key of Khaj-Nisut
|Favonius Sword
Freedom-Sworn
The Dockhand’s Assistant
|Qiqi
|Skyward Blade
|Sacrificial Sword
Favonius Sword
|Traveler
|Freedom-Sworn
|Favonius Sword
Mistsplitter Reforged
Skyward Blade
Primordial Jade Cutter
Haran Geppaku Futsu
|Xingqiu
|Primordial Jade Cutter
|Sacrificial Sword
Favonius Sword
Mistsplitter Reforged