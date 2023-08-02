Best weapons for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

The five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of Genshin Impact’s most versatile and useful units. But while Kokomi herself is quite flexible in battle, building her is no easy task as her options are limited so you may be struggling with finding the best weapon for her.

What’s the best weapon for Kokomi in Genshin Impact?

The best weapon you can equip on Kokomi is one that enhances her healing and support-centric abilities. She scales off health points, so this is the most crucial and important statistic to focus on when building her.

Because Kokomi scales off health, you want to equip her with a weapon that has health points as its secondary statistic. The secondary statistic a weapon possesses is one of the best ways to build specific aspects of a character and it is especially crucial for Kokomi’s build.

Most playable Teyvat recruits have a wide range of powerful weapons you can choose to equip them with, but Kokomi’s options are quite limited. To maximize Kokomi’s potential, she really needs a weapon that has health points as its main statistic and there are very few options that have this statistic available.

Kokomi’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

Of all the catalysts available, the best weapon to equip Kokomi with is the five-star Everlasting Moonglow catalyst. This is her signature weapon and has everything you need to fully maximize the potential of her skillset.

The Hydro recruit will fit well in just about any team lineup you might make. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star catalysts for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

While you can equip Kokomi with any five-star catalyst, there are only two viable five-star choices you should actually consider equipping her with since only two have health points as part of their statistics.

Everlasting Moonglow

You’ll find that Kokomi performs best when she is equipped with her signature catalyst Everlasting Moonglow, which is the best five-star weapon for her. The “Byakuya Kougetsu” ability of this weapon grants a healing bonus of 10 percent. This weapon also raises normal attack damage by one percent of the wearer’s maximum health points.

For 12 seconds after using an elemental burst, normal attacks that strike foes will regenerate 0.6 energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1 second.

The secondary statistic of this weapon is health points, which are crucial for building Kokomi’s healing abilities.

Jadefall’s Splendor

Until the arrival of the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Baizhu, Kokomi only had one five-star weapon that was suitable for her. But his arrival finally brought another viable choice for the Hydro character.

The “Primordial Jade Regalia” ability of this weapon grants a special effect for three seconds after an elemental burst has been cast or a shield has been used. This effect regenerates 4.5 energy every 2.5 seconds and grants a 0.3 percent elemental damage bonus for the equipping recruit’s elemental type for every 1,000 health points they possess for up to 12 percent maximum.

The effects this catalyst possesses can be activated regardless of whether the equipping recruit is active on the battlefield. Like Kokomi’s signature weapon, Jadefall’s Splendor also comes with buildable health points.

Kokomi can’t create shields, but if she is on a team with a shielder then the effects of the catalyst will activate for her whenever any of her teammates either activate a shield or use their elemental burst.

Kokomi is one of Teyvat’s strongest healers and may even be the best one of all. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star catalysts for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

There is only one four-star catalyst that features health points, so this is generally the only option of this rarity you should consider for Kokomi.

Prototype Amber

If you can’t obtain one of the five-star choices, the Prototype Amber catalyst is a great alternative and is the best four-star weapon for Kokomi. This weapon is an especially great choice since you can forge it which means it’s fairly easy to obtain, You can also make multiple copies of it to refine it which will then greatly increase its effects.

Prototype Amber’s “Gilding” ability restores four energy every two seconds for four seconds following the usage of an elemental burst. The entire party will restore four percent health points every two seconds while this is active.

Kokomi is one of Teyvat’s strongest units overall. Image via miHoYo

Related: 10 best Serenitea Pot interior Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact

If you are looking for something other than health points to suit your specific Kokomi build, then the four-star craftable Hakushin Ring can be a decent option for certain teams. Its buildable statistic is energy recharge rather than health points though, so you’ll need to go all out with health when choosing Kokomi’s artifacts to ensure she still has adequate health to scale her healing off of.

Best three-star catalysts for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

It’s usually best to avoid three-star weapons in favor of better ones, but since Kokomi’s options are so limited, you may need to turn to the one three-star option that features health points for her.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

The best three-star catalyst for Kokomi is Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers which should be extremely easy to obtain due to its low three-star rarity.

With this weapon equipped, the “Heritage” ability of this catalyst applies an attack increase of 24 percent for 10 seconds after switching characters. This effect can be activated once every 20 seconds.

Although the general effects don’t really help Kokomi out, the buildable health points this weapon features do. And Kokomi is meant to be more of a support unit anyway, so the attack boost she will supply her allies through wielding this weapon is a great way to enhance her support skillset.

The Hydro character is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. Image via miHoYo

With Fontaine on the horizon, we might see more viable options for the Hydro character surface in the near future. Characters from Fontaine like the Hydro Archon Furina have had leaks surface that suggest health points will be a key factor for most recruits from the region which means more powerful weapons that have health points as a main statistic may be released soon.

We gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.8 “Secret Summer Paradise” on PC.

About the author