Best weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

One of the most important aspects of building Genshin Impact’s playable character is choosing the right weapon. This can be a rather complex task due to how many different weapon types and how many unique weapons are present in the game, but it is also incredibly important in determining how characters perform in battle.

With her return in the second half of the Version 3.3 update of Genshin, players who have now obtained the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun may find themselves wondering which weapons they should use on the almighty Electro Archon. All aspects of character building are immensely important, including choosing the best artifacts and the best team build, but the weapon that a character wields is perhaps one of the most defining and important aspects.

Despite her appearance in promotional art and her ability to produce an Electro sword during her elemental burst, Raiden Shogun does not wield a sword and is instead a polearm-wielding character. This means that any player looking to equip her with a powerful weapon will want to ensure that they have a dynamic polearm to match her versatile skillset.

What’s the best weapon for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact?

While most characters in Genshin are built for one specific role and will struggle to function well outside of that role, Raiden Shogun is immensely versatile. Characters who can only function well in one role have limited weapon options, but characters like Raiden Shogun can work well with just about any tool that they are given.

There is perhaps no playable character in all of Teyvat quite as versatile and powerful as Raiden Shogun. She lives up to her godly Archon status as she is capable of dishing out immense damage as the primary damage-dealing force on a team, can back up any main damage dealer with her powerful secondary damage-dealing skillset, and is an immensely helpful supporting unit capable of buffing and recharging her entire team’s abilities.

Because of how powerful and versatile Raiden Shogun is, players will find immense success with most weapons and should thus focus on building the aspect of Raiden Shogun they find themselves most lacking. This will likely be different for every player and depends upon who their teammates are and which artifacts are equipped on both their teammates and Raiden Shogun herself.

Generally, players are looking for weapons that focus on building elemental abilities, elemental mastery, energy recharge, attack output, and overall damage output. There are many powerful polearms that players can choose, with all of them being buildable over time, thus their weapon statistics are discussed here at the lowest weapon refinement level, which means that over time players will be able to raise the overall weapon statistics for even better results.

Best five-star polearms for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Just as five-star characters will always shine more easily on the battlefield, so too will five-star weapons always help characters to better maximize their potential. Thus, players should try to match the powerful skillset of Raiden Shogun with one of the following five-star weapons.

Engulfing Lightning

The “Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove” ability of this polearm builds on two key aspects of Raiden Shogun’s skillset, which are her energy recharge capabilities and her elemental burst efficiency. At the lowest refinement level, this weapon increases attack by 28 percent of energy recharge over the baseline of 100 percent. Up to 80 percent of an attack increase can be gained from this.

Players can gain 30 percent energy recharge for 12 seconds after an elemental burst has been used. Generally, this is the best weapon for Raiden Shogun since it was designed for her specific skillset and thus suits it perfectly. Engulfing Lightning’s base statistic that is buildable as the weapon is ascended is energy recharge which is also extremely powerful for Raiden Shogun.

Raiden Shogun’s signature weapon will run on as a featured weapon alongside her own banner from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 17, 2023. Any player hoping to obtain this weapon should wish on it during this time period since it will only ever be obtainable when it is a featured weapon on the special weapon banner.

Staff of Homa

This weapon hailing from Liyue is always one of the strongest choices for any polearm-wielding character. The Staff of Homa’s “Reckless Cinnabar” ability of this weapon increases the wielder’s health points by 20 percent.

The Staff of Homa also grants an attack bonus that is based upon 0.8 percent of the wielder’s maximum health points. When the wielder of this polearm falls below 50 percent of their health points, the attack bonus will be increased by an additional one percent of their total maximum health points. This polearm’s buildable statistic is also critical damage, which is one of the best statistics a weapon can have.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Another solid choice for any polearm wielder but especially for Raiden Shogun is the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. The “Eagle Spear of Justice” ability of this weapon grants the wielder an attack increase of 3.2 percent for six seconds following a hit. This can stack up to seven times and can occur once every 0.3 seconds.

When the maximum of seven possible stacks has been obtained, the overall damage dealt is raised by 12 percent. This weapon is a great choice for raising Raiden Shogun’s overall damage output with its unique abilities and its base statistic of buildable critical rate.

Skyward Spine

The Skyward weapon set is always a solid option for Genshin players due to the powerful statistics they obtain and the fact that they are easier to obtain than most other five-star weapons. The polearm weapon within this set is Skyward Spine, which has the “Black Wing” ability that raises the critical rate by eight percent and increases normal attack speed by 12 percent.

Normal and charged attacks that hit enemies also receive a 50 percent chance to activate a special vacuum blade that dishes out 40 percent of the attack as damage within a small area of effect. This effect can be activated once every two seconds. This weapon’s buildable statistic is energy recharge, which is one of Raiden Shogun’s most important skillset assets.

Calamity Queller

Players looking to build Raiden Shogun’s attack will find that the five-star Calamity Queller is an excellent option with its buildable attack statistic and general focus on attack output. The “Extinguishing Precept” ability of this weapon grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus.

After an elemental skill has been used, the wielder will also gain Consummation for 20 seconds. Consummation will increase attack by 3.2 per second and can stack up to six times. When the wielder of this weapon is not the active character dishing out damage on the battlefield, the attack increase of Consummation will be doubled.

Best four-star polearms for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

While five-star weapons are always the best choice with any weapon, they are also quite costly to attain. Luckily, there are quite a few solid four-star options players can use on Raiden Shogun that will still grant extremely powerful results. Of all the weapon types, four-star polearms are easily some of the most powerful and have quite a few great options whereas other weapon types are generally lacking.

Wavebreaker’s Fin

The “Watatsumi Wavewalker” ability of this polearm increases the elemental burst damage of the character wielding this weapon by 0.12 percent for every point of the team’s accumulative energy capacity. Up to 40 percent of an elemental burst damage increase may be gained through this ability and players can build the attack statistic of this weapon to increase the Electro Archons attack output.

The Catch

One of Genshin’s best four-star polearms is The Catch, which is a polearm that any player can obtain through fishing. The “Shanty” ability of this weapon increases elemental burst damage by 16 percent and also increases the critical rate of the elemental burst by six percent. The buildable aspect of this polearm is energy recharge so players can increase this aspect over time to raise Raiden Shogun’s battery-like abilities even further.

Deathmatch

The “Gladiator” ability of this polearm increases both attack and defense by 16 percent when two or more enemies are nearby. When there are fewer than two enemies, only attack is increased but is instead raised by 24 percent. Players can build the critical rate statistic of this weapon over time.

Favonius Lance

Another easy-to-obtain option most players should be able to get is the Favonius Lance. The “Windfall” ability of this weapon causes all critical hits to have a 60 percent chance of regenerating elemental particles. If elemental particles are generated, six energy will be returned to the character.

This ability can only take place once every 12 seconds. The buildable statistic of this polearm is energy recharge, which plays extremely well with Raiden Shogun’s already impressive energy recharge abilities.