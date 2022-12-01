Best teams for Scaramouche (Wanderer) in Genshin Impact

Years of waiting are coming to an end as one of the Genshin Impact community’s biggest asks is finally met. Scaramouche is reborn as the five-star Anemo Catalyst playable character for the Version 3.3 update and players can at last work on gathering his required resources, attaining the best weapon for him, battling to earn the best artifacts possible, and crafting the best team lineup possible.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Did miHoYo just confirm a popular Genshin fan theory?

Carefully choosing all elements of a character build is certainly important, but the team that surrounds any given playable character is perhaps the most defining aspect of how well they perform in battle. This is due to Genshin’s complex and powerful elemental reaction system that allows characters of different elements to interact in dynamic ways.

The best Scaramouche (Wanderer) team in Genshin Impact

While some characters are fairly rigid and will only function well in very carefully crafted and specific team lineups, Wanderer is pretty versatile. The Anemo primary damage dealer can be placed in most teams and still see great success, but certain compositions will function better than others.

Catalyst characters tend to have rather low health and are among the most difficult to build up in this area. Thus, ensuring a healer is on the team with Wanderer is a smart option. Players could also simply be sure to have food on hand instead, especially by having the NRE (Menu 30) gadget equipped at all times.

Image via miHoYo

With Wanderer’s skillset and drawbacks in mind, a general outline for what the most effective team for the Anemo character looks like is as follows.

The first character on the team is Wanderer, who functions as the primary damage-dealing unit and thus spends the most time out on the battlefield.

The second team member is a secondary damage-dealing unit that will play well with Wanderer’s Anemo abilities and help to fill in the time between his cooldowns.

The third character on the team should be some sort of support unit. This character should help bolster Wanderer’s damage output, could potentially be a healer, or should otherwise be there to amplify and protect the entire team.

The final team member isn’t as strict and can simply be whatever players feel that they are lacking. This role could be filled by shielding characters, supporting characters, another damage dealer, or just about anything that players find that they need.

Best Scaramouche (Wanderer) team compositions in Genshin Impact

A lot of Wanderer’s skillset is based around his normal and charged attack damage which means that he will need teammates who can primarily work while off the battlefield and who can amplify the damage output of these abilities. There are many options, but some of the best characters that players can utilize are:

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Four-star Geo Polearm character Yun Jin

Five-star Anemo Sword character Jean

Five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko

Four-star Hydro Polearm character Candace

Five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Five-star Cryo Sword character Qiqi

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Image via miHoYo

1) Wanderer, Faruzan, Yelan, and Bennett

A solid team lineup for players and a fairly doable one for most with an even split between four-star and five-star characters is the Wanderer, Faruzan, Yelan, and Bennett. Players who obtain Wanderer will also likely be lucky enough to obtain Faruzan which means that they will have half this team ready to go on their roster.

With this lineup, Wanderer will be the primary damage-dealing force while the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan functions as the secondary damage dealer able to jump in if needed but also providing powerful buffs even while not on the battlefield. Yelan also offers the ability to create a Hydro Swirl elemental reaction due to her Hydro element mixing with Wanderer’s Anemo element.

Image via miHoYo

The four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan will work against enemies by decreasing their Anemo resistance which in turn will make not only her but more importantly Wanderer more effective in battle. She also provides a damage boost and because both she and Wanderer are Anemo characters players will also gain the Anemo elemental resonance bonus that grants a few buffs but most importantly increases movement speed by 10 percent, which is quite powerful for Wanderer. Faruzan is the best support character to have alongside Wanderer and is a strong choice regardless of the team composition that players create.

Lastly, players will want the four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett on their team. He is an all-around superb support character generally regarded as one of Genshin’s best and can heal his teammates, work to make a Pyro Swirl elemental reaction, and provide a powerful attack buff. Wanderer’s passive talent also makes use of the Pyro present thanks to Bennett.

2) Wanderer, Yelan, Ganyu, and Qiqi

A very different but powerful lineup centered around the Frozen elemental reaction and keeping enemies in place for Wanderer to take out includes Wanderer himself, Yelan, Ganyu, and Qiqi.

Although two powerful Cryo units are featured in this team composition, this lineup is less about Cryo damage and more about freezing enemies so that Wanderer can jump in and take them out with ease. The five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan functions primarily as an off-field secondary damage-dealing unit, the five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu can jump in to provide quick bursts of Cryo damage, and the five-star Cryo sword character Qiqi can both apply Cryo and heal her teammates.

Players who are understandably struggling to obtain this many five-star characters can utilize the four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu as a decent substitute for Yelan. For Ganyu and Qiqi, some suitable substitutes include the four-star Cryo Sword character Layla, the four-star Bow character Diona, and the four-star Cryo Polearm character Rosaria.

Image via miHoYo

In addition to being able to effectively take out opponents trapped in the Frozen elemental reaction state, Wanderer will also be able to consistently activate the Swirl elemental reaction with Hydro and Cryo thanks to his teammates. This also works extremely well with his passive talent that grants buffs based on the elements that are present on his team.

Having two Cryo characters within this team lineup means that players will get the Cryo Elemental Resonance, which will increase the critical rate against foes that are Frozen or otherwise affected by Cryo by 15 percent. This critical rate buff is phenomenal for Wanderer.

3) Wanderer, Yun Jin, Faruzan, and Zhongli

An obtainable team for any Genshin player who gets Wanderer is this lineup of just one five-star unit alongside three four-star ones. Faruzan returns once again for this lineup due to her unmatched ability to powerfully bolster Wanderer’s overall skillset.

Yun Jin is another excellent character to utilize besides Wanderer in this team lineup or in another one designed by the players themselves. She grants an attack bonus from her combat talent that will help amplify Wanderer’s overall damage output.

Image via miHoYo

Players who have C2 Yun Jin can raise Wanderer’s normal attack damage even higher with a 15 percent boost. A C6 Yun Jin is much harder to obtain but would also work extremely well as she will then grant a powerful 12 percent normal attack speed increase that is perfect for Wanderer.

The last core member of this team is Zhongli, who provides the best shields in all of Genshin and functions as a powerful support unit. Wanderer’s difficult-to-build health range will greatly benefit from having Zhongli alongside him and the Geo Archon can also decrease foes’ elemental resistance which in turn makes Wanderer more effective against them. Zhongli is an all-around dynamic and powerful recruit who will protect the team so well that players shouldn’t need a healing character or food at all.

4) Wanderer, Yelan, Raiden Shogun, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This lineup mostly works around the Electro-Charged elemental reaction with Swirl remaining prominent as always thanks to Wanderer. Yelan once more joins him in battle in this lineup as a strong support and damage-dealing unit, although players unable to obtain her for this lineup could instead utilize the four-star Hydro Catalyst character Barbara or the four-star Hydro Polearm character Candace.

Raiden Shogun is one of Genshin’s best characters due to her ability to freely flow between any role and performs any role flawlessly. She is thus the perfect character for filling in the gaps between all other characters and works hard to buff the entirety of her team. Kokomi is one of the best healing and support characters around and thus will function flawlessly alongside this team lineup and will work hard to help produce powerful elemental reactions.

Image via miHoYo

The Swirl elemental reaction within this team will probably mostly be made up of Hydro which will then increase the duration of time that Wanderer can spend hovering in the air thanks to his “Jade-Claimed Flower” passive talent. When Electro is instead the element that is mixed in the swirl will instead grant energy recharge which is also a powerful choice for Wanderer. If need be, players could substitute Raiden Shogun for the four-star Electro Bow character Fischl for less powerful but decent results.

5) Wanderer, Yae Miko, Yun Jin, and Jean

Keeping Wanderer with at least one Anemo character is one of the best team composition choices that players can make and the five-star Anemo Sword character Jean is another solid choice to pair with him. Jean is a great option for players seeking a healing and supporting unit.

Jean is one of the most efficient healers in Genshin and works well for ensuring Wanderer does not fall while on the battlefield. Those lucky enough to have obtained a C4 for Jean will find that she is a phenomenal character to pair with Wanderer thanks to her C4’s Anemo resistance decrease of 40 percent.

Image via miHoYo

The five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko is a good choice for an off-field damage-dealing unit and can also provide powerful Electro damage. Yun Jin returns for this lineup thanks to her ability to help bolster Wanderer’s overall damage output and how much versatility the Geo element brings to this team composition.